Will E27 fuel ruin your engine? India's ethanol push explained

India’s aggressive push for higher ethanol blending in petrol has achieved an early milestone - but not without backlash. While the country hit the 20 per cent blending target five years ahead of schedule, vehicle owners, experts, and surveys point to serious concerns about engine performance, fuel efficiency, and long-term sustainability as the government eyes a 27 per cent blend.

What began as a green initiative to cut emissions and reduce oil imports is now being scrutinised for its impact on petrol vehicles, especially those purchased before 2023.

From pilot to policy

India’s ethanol journey began in 2003 with the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme. By 2018, the National Policy on Biofuels had set a target of 10 per cent blending by 2022 - achieved in June 2022 itself. With growing momentum, the government advanced the 20 per cent goal to 2030 and began rolling out E20-compatible vehicles from April 2023.

By 2025, India had already reached 20 per cent ethanol-blending nationwide. The government celebrated this as a major win - reducing emissions, saving foreign exchange, and boosting farmer incomes.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari challenges critics of E20 fuel; demands proof of failure

Big savings, big questions

Blending rose from 1.53 per cent in 2014 to 20 per cent in 2025. Officials claim it has helped save ₹1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange by cutting crude oil imports and reducing CO₂ emissions by 717 lakh metric tonnes. Farmers have received ₹1.2 lakh crore for ethanol supply.

The move aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and net-zero 2070 targets. However, rising ethanol levels may not sit well with every vehicle.

Why older engines suffer

Experts warn that ethanol, by its chemical nature, absorbs moisture from the air, which can cause phase separation and lead to stalling, hard starts, and poor combustion - especially in colder climates.

“Ethanol’s corrosiveness attacks rubber seals, gaskets, and fuel lines, leading to leaks and internal damage,” the report notes. Even cars just 4–5 years old may face issues like overheating, injector clogging, rough idling, or reduced power.

Also Read: India aims to boost ethanol blending beyond 20%: Hardeep Signh Puri

Fuel efficiency dips

Another challenge is mileage. Ethanol has about 30–34 per cent less energy density than petrol, causing noticeable fuel-efficiency drops. Some estimates show up to 7–10 per cent lower mileage for E20.

“Drivers face fewer kms per litre, with higher fuel consumption offsetting ecological gains,” the report warns.

In humid climates like India’s, ethanol's water absorption also threatens storage quality.

Public pushback

A nationwide survey involving 36,000 petrol vehicle owners from 315 districts found that:

- 11 per cent reported mileage drops of over 20 per cent

- 22 per cent saw a 15–20 per cent drop

- Another 22 per cent said they noticed no significant change

Also Read: Telangana villagers call off protest after govt halts ethanol factory construction

When asked whether the E20 mandate should stay:

- Only 12 per cent supported the move

- 44 per cent opposed and wanted it revoked

- 22 per cent said they would support it only if options and price incentives were given

Also Read: Govt reverses ban, allows sale of 23 lakh tonnes of FCI rice to ethanol makers

Expert's opinion

Auto expert Tutu Dhawan shared a balanced view:

“There are economic benefits, but also minor performance drops and increased fuel consumption,” he said.

Still, the government remains firm. It claims newer vehicles are already E20-compatible, and agencies like ARAI are working on adjustments for even higher blends.

Centre’s defence

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently emphasised the environmental and economic benefits of the ethanol programme.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas also responded to criticism, stating, “Some media articles have raised concerns, but the programme is based on sound scientific and technical grounds.”

Yet, many critics argue that older vehicles are being left behind, with no compensation or assistance for affected users.

Also Read: Cane math and sugar politics: Why ethanol as fuel is a bad idea

The road ahead

As the country pushes towards 30 per cent blending by 2030, concerns over vehicle safety, maintenance costs, and real-world efficiency are growing louder.

“If a vehicle isn’t used often, ethanol’s moisture content can damage its internal components,” Dhawan warned.

The question now is - can the government strike the right balance between green goals and ground realities?

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)