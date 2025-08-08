Nitin Gadkari challenges critics of E20 fuel; demands proof of failure

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Friday (August 8) firmly dismissed concerns regarding ethanol-blended petrol, challenging critics to cite even a single instance of it causing vehicle-related issues.

Speaking at the Business Today India@100 Summit, Gadkari stated that no complaints have been received to date and criticised detractors for disseminating false information about the government’s ethanol-blending initiative.

Also Read: Union minister Nitin Gadkari receives Chintamanrao Deshmukh National Award

Gadkari voices support

"Has any car in the country faced problems after using 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol? Just name one," he reportedly said, adding that both the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) had publicly backed the programme.

"There’s no example of any car facing issues due to ethanol-blended petrol," he reiterated.

Responding to a question about online discussions surrounding E20 petrol’s impact on fuel efficiency, Gadkari added, "This is not even a discussion. I don't know if I should say this, politically, but it appears the petroleum lobby is manipulating it."

"Show me a single vehicle anywhere in the world that had problems because of E20 petrol!" he challenged.

Boost to corn farming

Gadkari also underlined the economic and environmental benefits of the ethanol-blending programme.

He emphasised that it helps reduce the country's dependence on crude oil imports and curbs vehicular emissions, thereby contributing to energy security and climate goals.

He also noted the positive impact of ethanol production on the farming community.

"Corn was earlier selling at Rs 1,200 per quintal. Now, because it’s being used to produce ethanol, the price has jumped to Rs 2,600 per quintal," he said, adding that this price rise directly benefits rural farmers.

Also Read: Gadkari cites ongoing wars, flags threat of 'World War'

Vested interests

Describing the ethanol drive as a "diversification of agriculture towards energy and power," Gadkari hinted that some of the criticism directed at the programme could be motivated by vested interests

“Some people may have vested interests in criticising this, but we need not worry about that,” he said.

“All these processes are tested by ARAI. There are detailed reports, and our ministry sets the standards accordingly,” he added.

Also Read: EV prices to match petrol cars in 6 months: Gadkari

Ministry issues clarification

Gadkari’s remarks come just days after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a clarification addressing public concerns about the performance and safety of vehicles running on 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20).

In a post on X, the ministry described the fears as "largely unfounded and unsupported by scientific evidence or expert analysis."

It cited long-term test data showing that both carbureted and fuel-injected vehicles had successfully run 100,000 km on E20 fuel, with evaluations conducted at every 10,000 km interval.