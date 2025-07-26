From Modi to Modinomics to Moditva: 4,078 days in power | Talking Sense With Srini

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi surpasses Indira Gandhi's record to become India’s second-longest-serving prime minister in consecutive terms, political observers and critics alike are reflecting on the milestones and the meaning of this tenure. Editor-in-Chief of The Federal, S Srinivasan, joins Vijay Srinivas to examine the legacy of Modi’s uninterrupted 11-year run, his political strategies, economic record, and the growing debate over the health of India’s democracy under his watch.

Why is there such a loud emphasis on this milestone moment for Prime Minister Modi?

As of July 25, Prime Minister Modi has completed 4,078 days in office, just one day more than Indira Gandhi’s uninterrupted tenure of 4,077 days from 1966 to 1977. But it's important to remember that Indira Gandhi returned to power in 1980 and served another four years, bringing her total tenure to 5,829 days. Modi still has ground to cover to overtake her full tenure. Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 6,130 continuous days remains the longest prime ministerial tenure in Indian history.



What makes Modi’s milestone unique is that he’s the first non-Congress prime minister to stay in office this long. If you widen the lens, you’ll see he’s been in power for 24 uninterrupted years, first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms, and now as prime minister of the country. That’s a feat in itself.

More than just a numbers game, the real significance lies in how Modi has altered Indian politics. The ideological goal the RSS had chased for over a century—to embed Hindutva at the core of Indian polity—has been substantially realised under his leadership. That’s arguably his most transformative achievement.

How would you compare Modi’s tenure with Indira Gandhi’s?

Indira Gandhi was undoubtedly authoritarian, and that culminated in the imposition of the Emergency, an error she later acknowledged and paid for electorally. But she also had landmark achievements, particularly the 1971 war, in which she orchestrated the creation of Bangladesh by decisively defeating Pakistan. It was one of India’s most emphatic military and diplomatic victories.

Modi, on the other hand, inherited an ideological momentum built over decades by BJP stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. Starting in 2014, he consolidated that groundwork into a sustained political wave, transforming a long-ignored Hindutva current into an electoral mainstream. It’s not just about governance, it’s about reshaping India’s political culture.

Modi is often called an electoral juggernaut. How has he managed to dominate elections so consistently?

It’s a Modi-Shah operation. Together, they’ve built an electoral machine of immense scale and precision. Their strength lies in crafting state-specific strategies. Take Uttar Pradesh: they broke caste strongholds by fusing segments of the Most Backward Classes, Dalits, and upper castes into a powerful coalition.

Their approach involves meticulous electoral engineering, aligning with smaller parties and gradually absorbing them. Modi’s mass appeal is a huge asset, comparable in some ways to Indira Gandhi’s ability to galvanise the public. But the messaging has been different. Modi has harnessed Hindu majoritarian sentiment, building political capital on the foundation of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and delivering the Ram temple.

Of course, allegations abound—of unfair play, shifting goalposts, biased institutions, and misuse of enforcement agencies. Yet, the BJP has expanded its footprint significantly, especially in the East and parts of the South, including Karnataka and Telangana. In some states, they formed alliances only to later dominate those allies.

Let’s talk economics. How has Modinomics shaped India's economy over the years?

At the macro level, things look solid. India is among the world’s fastest-growing large economies and now ranks fourth globally. Inflation is under control. Fiscal deficit is being managed as per the FRBM Act. So the headline indicators look good.

But dig deeper, and there are cracks. States have raised valid concerns over fund devolution, arguing that federal principles are being eroded. Unemployment remains high. Despite PLI schemes and reforms, the manufacturing and capital goods sectors haven’t taken off as expected. Employment growth remains tepid, and job quality is a concern, especially for gig workers, who lack bargaining power and social security.

On poverty, the government claims significant reductions in both overall and extreme poverty. But with no consumption data released since 2011, economists question the validity of those claims.

Per capita income remains low. Compare India’s $2,200 with the UK’s $45,000, and the disparity is stark. Yes, India’s GDP is growing, but its vast population dilutes that prosperity. The welfare delivery mechanisms like Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity have worked well, enabling direct benefit transfers and cutting out middlemen. Housing, gas, electricity—these schemes have had a real impact.

Still, growth alone isn’t enough. For India to meet its ambitions, all economic engines, especially manufacturing and exports, need to fire, not just services. That’s not happening yet.

Has Modi succeeded in reshaping India's foreign policy image globally?

Modi made foreign policy highly visible—visiting countries, hugging world leaders, projecting an image of global statesmanship. That visibility helped build an image, especially with Western nations looking for a counterweight to China’s rise.

But symbolism aside, the real test lies in managing complex relationships. With China, border tensions persist. With the US, trade relations are strained, and leaders like Donald Trump have claimed behind-the-scenes mediation during India-Pakistan skirmishes. Handling such narratives and maintaining strategic autonomy is tricky.

Regionally, ties with neighbors like Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh remain fraught. Sri Lanka is stable now, but broader South Asia diplomacy needs serious attention. Modi’s government has projected India globally, but follow-through is what will define its foreign policy legacy.

Modi’s critics say his government has accelerated communal tensions and weakened democratic institutions. What’s your assessment?

The concerns are real. From mob lynching and attacks on minorities to restrictions on university speech and intellectual expression, these issues have persisted over the last decade. There’s been a noticeable narrowing of the space for dissent and minority participation.



In recent elections, the BJP gave virtually no tickets to minority candidates. Allegations of media capture, judicial pressure, and misuse of investigative agencies keep surfacing. The idea of secularism is being systematically challenged. Some fringe voices even talk of rewriting the Constitution.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is the latest flashpoint. It has raised fears of voter roll manipulation, prompting parliamentary protests. Rahul Gandhi has even accused the BJP of “stealing elections,” citing examples from Maharashtra and Karnataka.

What’s notable is that despite not having an absolute majority in this term, Modi’s governing style hasn’t moderated. If anything, his rhetoric and Hindutva politics have intensified.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.