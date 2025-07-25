Modi breaks Indira Gandhi's record to become second-longest serving PM

Narendra Modi on Friday (July 25) surpassed Indira Gandhi as the second-longest serving prime minister of India in consecutive terms.

Modi completed 4,078 days in office on Friday. Indira was in the office in an unbroken stint for 4,077 days, from January 24, 1966 to March 24, 1977.

Nehru's record

The record for the unbroken stint is held by first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi has matched Nehru in leading their respective parties to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: Modi, Starmer meet in London; India, UK sign free trade agreement

Among other records Modi has set, as an elected head of a government, in state and at the Centre, he already enjoys the longest stint. He has also not lost in electoral politics.

He became Gujarat chief minister in 2001 and remained in office before taking over as prime minister in 2014.

Longest-serving non-Congress PM

Modi, the first prime minister born after Independence, is also the longest-serving non-Congress PM. The officials noted that the Gujarat-born leader is also the only non-Congress leader to complete two full terms as the head of the central government.

"Modi is the only leader in India, among all PMs and CMs, to win six consecutive elections as the leader of a party - in Gujarat assembly polls in 2002, 2007 and 2012, and in the national elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024," an official said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the BJP hailed Modi's achievements.

"On 25th July 2025, PM Narendra Modi will complete 4,078 consecutive days in office, officially becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India’s history, surpassing Indira Gandhi (4,077 days from 1966 to 1977). This marks a single, uninterrupted tenure as Prime Minister — a rare and remarkable achievement in Indian democracy," the party wrote.

"But this is just one milestone in PM Modi’s nearly 24-year journey as the head of a democratically elected government at the state and central level," it added.

A Historic Milestone for Prime Minister @narendramodi 🇮🇳



🗓️ On 25th July 2025, PM Narendra Modi will complete 4,078 consecutive days in office, officially becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India’s history, surpassing Indira Gandhi (4,077 days from 1966 to… pic.twitter.com/qjczL9assQ — BJP (@BJP4India) July 25, 2025



