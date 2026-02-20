Youth Congress stages 'shirtless protest' at AI Impact Summit

Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday (February 20) staged a 'shirtless' protest at the Bharat Mandapam during the ongoing AI Impact Summit, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “compromised.”

The Indian Youth Congress cadres took off their shirts as a mark of dissent as they shouted slogans. The youth wing of Congress, in a statement, alleged that PM Modi has traded the identity of the country at the AI summit.

What Youth Congress said

"The truth cannot be suppressed behind the glittering stage of the AI Summit. When corporate interests appear to trump national interests and softness in foreign policy is clearly visible, then protest becomes a duty!” stated the Indian Youth Congress in a post on X.

AI Summit के चमकदार मंच के पीछे सच दबाया नहीं जा सकता.. जब देशहित से ऊपर कॉरपोरेट हित दिखें और विदेश नीति में नरमी साफ नजर आए, तब विरोध कर्तव्य बन जाता है!इसीलिए भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस के जाबांज कार्यकर्ता📍भारत मंडपम पहुँचे.. ताकि “Compromised PM” के खिलाफ आवाज़ बुलंद हो और देश… pic.twitter.com/vTCCMgd0PK — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) February 20, 2026

“That is why the fearless workers of the Indian Youth Congress arrived at Bharat Mandapam. So that the voice against the “Compromised PM” can be raised and the Modi government is forced to answer for the compromises being made on the country's integrity!,” it added.

'Rahul Gandhi's soldiers'

Reacting to Delhi Police’s comment that legal action was being considered against the protesters, Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib said that the party would not be deterred, adding that they were Rahul Gandhi’s soldiers.

"Our Youth Congress colleagues are Rahul Gandhi's soldiers. They won't be intimidated. When there wasn't an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, the ED case dragged on for so many years. He was summoned for questioning so many times," he said.

"The BJP can go to any lengths, but we are soldiers of the Constitution, soldiers of Rahul Gandhi. We won't back down. We will raise our voice for the youth of the country," added Chib.

‘Protest against compromised PM’

Taking to X, the Delhi unit of the Youth Congress stated that when foreign policy tilts and corporate pressure prevails, then it becomes clear that “PM Modi is COMPROMISED!!”

“When foreign policy tilts, corporate pressure and silence prevail… it’s clear, PM Modi is COMPROMISED!! To expose this very truth, fearless activists of the Indian Youth Congress arrived at the AI Summit and staged a protest against the “Compromised PM”!” stated the Delhi Youth Congress.

“No compromise with the nation’s honor! Long live the revolution”, it added.

Delhi Police said that four to five people have been detained in relation to the protest, adding that investigators are probing whether the protesters entered with a pass or a QR code.

BJP slams Congress

Lashing out at Congress over the protest, the BJP dubbed the development “national shame.”

“ National Shame. At a time when India is hosting a prestigious global AI Summit, showcasing its innovation and leadership in technology, the Congress party chose disruption over dignity. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers went topless and created a ruckus at the venue, an act clearly designed to embarrass India on the world stage,” stated the BJP.

“When the nation is striving to position itself as a global technology powerhouse, such conduct only serves the interests of those who wish to see India falter. Political opposition is a democratic right, but sabotaging India’s global image is not. India deserves better,” it added in a post on X.