Gifting mutual funds? All you need to know about SEBI’s MF voucher proposal

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a consultation paper on the introduction of Gift Prepaid Payment Instruments (Gift PPIs). It has invited the public to submit their suggestions by April 14. Here are the details of the new proposal and its impact on mutual fund investments.

What is SEBI’s proposal?

SEBI proposes allowing people to gift investments through regulated prepaid vouchers, with strict limits and safeguards to prevent misuse and protect investors.

What is the objective?

To promote financial inclusion

To attract first-time/retail investors

To make investing as simple as gifting money or vouchers

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How does the system work?

A person buys a Gift PPI (via bank transfer or UPI) Gifts it to another person (family/friends/children) The recipient claims ownership Uses it to invest in mutual fund schemes via an Asset Management Company (AMC) platform

Mode and framework

This can be physical or digital It works within both SEBI (MF rules) and RBI (PPI rules) frameworks

Limits and conditions

Value limits

Maximum per Gift PPI: Rs 10,000 (as per RBI rules)

Total investment via PPI, wallet, and cash is capped at Rs 50,000 per investor per financial year (per MF/AMC)

Funding restrictions

Only through:

Bank transfer



UPI

No cash funding

No credit-card-based promotional funding

Validity and refund

Valid for 1 year

If unused, the amount is refunded to the purchaser’s bank account

Usage rules

Full amount must be invested (no partial use)

Not permitted to:

Withdraw cash



Transfer funds elsewhere



Reload the card

Compliance and safeguards

Ownership and KYC checks

Recipient must claim legal ownership before investing

Name must match mutual fund folio

Else, the transaction is rejected and refunded

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No third-party payment rule

Maintains the existing MF rule that only the actual investor (owner) can invest

No incentives allowed

No cashback, rewards or promotional benefits

Ensures no mis-selling or forced investing

Investment flexibility

Gift giver may suggest a scheme (not binding)

Recipients can:

Choose their own scheme



Use a distributor (regular plan)



Invest directly (direct plan)

Why is this initiative important?

It makes mutual fund investing more accessible and more gift-friendly (like vouchers)

It could help:

Parents to start investing for their children



Bring new investors into markets



Promote financial literacy via gifting culture

Tax implications

For the giver

Buying a Gift PPI is treated like gifting money

No tax for the giver (gift itself is not taxable in India)

No tax deduction benefit (unlike ELSS investments)

For the recipient

At the time of receiving

Tax depends on the relationship:

Tax-free if received from relatives, like parents, spouse, siblings, etc.

Taxable if from non-relatives above Rs 50,000/year. It would be taxed as “Income from Other Sources”

At the time of redemption, that is, selling the MF Units