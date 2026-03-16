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The new blueprint: Shivam Dube represents India’s evolving T20 identity
16 March 2026 4:00 PM IST
Moving beyond the shadow of stalwarts, Men in Blue have traded traditional reliability for a high-octane "blueprint" of role clarity and multi-dimensional power
India’s triumph in the 2026 T20 World Cup will be remembered for many reasons. It was the dominance in the final, the composure under pressure and the seamless transition into a new era of players. But, perhaps the most interesting takeaway from this victory lies in the kind of cricketers India is now producing and trusting in the shortest format.
Dube's rise
Across the tournament he played several crucial cameos that changed the momentum of games. Against the Netherlands in the group stage, he smashed a quickfire half-century that lifted India to a commanding total and set up a comfortable victory. It was an innings that demonstrated his ability to impose himself on bowlers even when arriving late in the innings.
Tactical asset
In many ways, this multi-dimensional approach defines the modern T20 side. Shivam Dube fits seamlessly into this structure. Like Pandya, he gives the team flexibility, allowing the captain to stretch batting depth while still retaining bowling options.
Broader direction
Compelling story
(The Federal seeks to present views and opinions from all sides of the spectrum. The information, ideas or opinions in the articles are of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Federal)