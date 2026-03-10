T20 World Cup win: BCCI announces Rs 131 crore cash reward for Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (March 10) announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore, the highest-ever, for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

India lifted the trophy after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup three times, further cementing their place among the most successful teams in the history of the format.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," BCCI said in a media statement.

When India won the T20 World Cup 2024, the BCCI had announced a cash reward of Rs 125 crore.