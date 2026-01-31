Kashmir will not be weakened by narrative terrorism

Kashmir — Ka (water) + Shimira (born from Kashyapa-Mira, the sacred land reclaimed from water by Sage Kashyapa) — is not just a geographical territory. It is the soul, history, and civilisational inheritance of India.

For centuries, Kashmir has been an inseparable part of Bharat’s cultural and spiritual fabric. Yet, after Partition, this paradise was pushed into decades of bloodshed, fear, and forced instability.

Under the decisive leadership of the Narendra Modi government, the Valley has finally begun to breathe freely. Development has replaced destruction. Hope has replaced fear. Peace has returned where guns once ruled. The abrogation of Article 370 marked a historic turning point.

From an era when anti-India slogans such as ”Pakistan Zindabad” echoed on the streets after cricket world cup matches, Kashmir today stands tall with symbols of national pride such as the Chenab Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world — a monument not just of engineering, but of India’s unbreakable will.

In 2013, the Valley was paralysed by 112 organised shutdowns. Today, that number stands at zero.

Terror attacks have dropped drastically. Attacks on our brave security personnel have reduced by more than 76 per cent. Schools are open, businesses are thriving, tourism is booming, and children are dreaming again.

New form of warfare?

But peace is uncomfortable for those who thrive on chaos. Stability threatens the existence of those who profit from unrest. And so, a new form of warfare has emerged — narrative terrorism.

Certain individuals, operating under the cover of journalism, are attempting to poison young minds, distort facts, and project Kashmir as a land of oppression rather than progress.

This is not freedom of expression. This is psychological warfare. Those who try to ignite hatred with words are as dangerous as those who use weapons. Those who attempt to fracture the nation from within are a direct threat to the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of Bharat.

Even then, Indian police has acted with restraint, dignity, and constitutional responsibility. No brutality. No suppression. Just lawful caution — the signing of a bond saying public peace would not be disturbed. The refusal to do so speaks volumes.

Freedom and nation

Let it be made absolutely clear.

We respect journalism. We uphold freedom of the press. But no freedom is above the nation. No ideology is above national security. No individual — even if he claims the shield of media, even if he is my brother — will be allowed to work against the country.

Bharat will not be divided by bullets. Bharat will not be broken by propaganda. Bharat will not be weakened by narrative warfare.

Kashmir is, was, and will forever remain the crown of India — peaceful, progressive, and proudly Indian.

Jai Hind, Bharat Mata ki Jai

