From Viswaguru to labour supplier: Hidden cost of India-EU trade talks

As India marks its 77th Republic Day, the Narendra Modi government appears to be ushering in a new chapter of labour export — one eerily reminiscent of the colonial-era “indentured” labour system imposed by the British Raj nearly two centuries ago.

“India is signing trade and mobility agreements with several countries,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared. “These trade agreements are bringing new opportunities for the youth of the nation,” he added, just days before the anticipated signing of the India-European Union free trade agreement.

'Mother of all deals' Yet, this optimism clashes with reality. Despite Europe’s tightening restrictions on short-term skilled service providers, hopes are being raised that Indian graduates — whose numbers swell by the day — will find new avenues abroad through these deals. The proposed pact with the 27-member EU is being hailed as the “mother of all deals”. But details remain scarce: no specifics on tariff reductions or non-tariff barriers have been disclosed, and negotiations continue under a veil of opacity. Also read: As India, EU near free-trade agreement, here’s what’s at stake India may now be the world’s fourth-largest economy with a $4 trillion GDP and the largest population, but the EU remains the planet’s dominant economic bloc, responsible for nearly half of global trade and generating $16 trillion in annual exports.

Why India risks the short end of a EU trade deal ♦ Limited tariff gains amid crowded EU trade landscape ♦ Stringent regulatory and sanitary & phytosanitary barriers ♦ Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism raising export costs ♦ Restricted labour mobility and services visas ♦ EU pressure on India’s government procurement market

Little wonder, then, that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen boasts: “Europe will choose the world, and the world is ready to choose Europe.” Weakened EU Earlier this month, the EU concluded a landmark trade deal with Mercosur—the South American bloc comprising Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil, and Bolivia—after 25 years of talks. Whether it survives ratification by the European Parliament remains uncertain, given fierce opposition from powerful farm lobbies in France, Ireland, Belgium and elsewhere. Meanwhile, developing nations like Vietnam and even Bangladesh have already secured comprehensive free trade agreements (FTAs) with the EU, capturing significant market shares in sectors like textiles. India risks arriving late to a crowded table. The EU itself appears weakened. Once a formidable negotiator—as during the Uruguay Round that birthed the WTO, when it dominated agriculture talks and even stalled negotiations—it now seems diminished. Last year, at the Turnberry golf club in Scotland, Brussels reportedly capitulated to Donald Trump’s America, agreeing to zero tariffs on a range of US farm and industrial goods in exchange for a mere 15 per cent tariff on EU exports to the US. The backlash was swift: European parliamentarians cried foul, and the deal now hangs in limbo. Against this backdrop, what can India realistically expect from the “mother of all trade deals”?