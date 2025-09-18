EU unveils new strategic agenda to deepen ties with India

The European Union has unveiled a new strategic agenda to ramp up its engagement with New Delhi in several key sectors such as defence, trade, and technology.

“Now is the time to double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values. With our new EU-India strategy, we are taking our relationship to the next level,” European Commission president Ursula von Leyen said on Wednesday (September 17) while announcing the agenda.

Concern over military buys, Russian oil purchase

While releasing the document in Brussels, the 27-nation bloc's foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas, however, said India's military exercises and its purchase of Russian oil "stand in the way of closer ties".

“India’s participation in Russia’s military exercises and its purchase of Russian oil stand in the way of closer ties. Because, ultimately, our partnership is not only about trade but also about defending the rules-based international order,” Kallas said, while adding that the negotiation between India and the EU will address these challenges “with the aim of adopting a joint roadmap at the EU-India summit in early 2026.”

India-EU trade deal by year-end

Hours after the 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda' was unveiled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leyen reaffirmed their commitment to finalise the much-awaited India-EU free trade deal by the year-end.

The top EU leader dialled Modi to greet him on his birthday.

In the phone conversation with the European Commission chief, Modi conveyed his appreciation for the EU adopting the new strategic agenda that aims to "deepen, broaden, and better coordinate" bilateral cooperation between the two sides.

Significant milestone

The EU said its closer partnership with India is increasingly becoming vital in the wake of the shifting geopolitical realities and that it is prudent for the two sides to strengthen economic growth and security.

The new agenda marks a significant milestone in relations between the two sides as it aims to "deepen, broaden, and better coordinate" bilateral cooperation, enhance prosperity and security for both partners and help tackle major global challenges, it said.

Leyen said the new agenda will be advancing trade, investment and talent mobility, strengthening joint economic security and deepening industrial cooperation in the defence sector.

"Europe is already India's biggest trading partner and we are committed to finalising our Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. Europe is open for business. And we are ready to invest in our shared future with India," she said.

Focus on 5 areas of shared interest

The new strategic agenda will have to be ratified by all 27 member nations of the EU. After the ratification process, it will be adopted at the India-EU summit that is expected to be held in the first quarter of next year.

The new strategic agenda identifies five areas of shared interest that include security and defence, connectivity and global issues, prosperity, sustainability, technology, and innovation.

"Beyond the bilateral dimension, the new strategic agenda highlights EU-India joint engagement on global issues and with third partners, reflecting India's growing global influence," the EU said.

Under the defence pillar, the document identified maritime security, cyber defence, and counterterrorism as areas to expand cooperation.

It said the launch of negotiations for a security of information agreement to facilitate classified information exchange will support closer security and defence cooperation.

Cooperation in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine war

Closer cooperation on the Indo-Pacific, addressing hybrid threats, space security, and intensifying engagement on Russia's war against Ukraine and sanctions are other areas of focus, it said.

The document, however, did not elaborate on its reference to sanctions.

The new strategic agenda also emphasised strengthening regional connectivity initiatives, such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and advancing Global Gateway and EU-India trilateral cooperation with and in third countries.

(With inputs from agencies)