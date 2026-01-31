Agnipath needs urgent correction to protect India and her armed forces

It is high time the Union government did a serious rethink on the controversial Agnipath scheme.

Given the political capital expended on it since the 2022 rollout, scrapping the scheme may be unrealistic. However, the retention rate of Agniveers should be increased from the current 25 per cent to at least 50 per cent, if not 75 per cent.

This course correction is now urgently required. By end-2026 or early-2027, the first batch of Agniveers in the Army, Navy and IAF will complete their four-year tenures. Under present terms, 75 per cent of them will be sent awaywithout pensions or ex-servicemen benefits. Manpower shortage With every passing year, this mass exit will further exacerbate the existing manpower shortages in the armed forces. The already-overstretched Army, extensively deployed along the active borders with China and Pakistan as well as in counter-insurgency operations, for instance, faces a major shortage of about 1.8 lakh soldiers from its authorised strength. The Army’s recent appeal to the youth in Punjab to join the Sikh Regiment in larger numbers indicates the diminishing lure of the olive green uniform as a first-choice option in traditional catchment areas, in the wake of the Agnipath scheme Earlier, the Army used to recruit 60,000-70,000 soldiers annually to offset the numbers who retired every year. The recruitment, however, was first suspended during 2020-21 and 2021-22 due to the pandemic. Then, with the launch of Agnipath, the annual intake was initially slashed to 40,000 for the Army, and 3,000 each for the IAF and Navy. Also read: Ex-Agniveers get 50 per cent reservation in BSF constable recruitment While the Army increased the recruitment of Agniveers to 50,000 in 2025, it now plans to more than double it to 1.1 lakh this year onwards, to address the shortfall of combat-ready soldiers. A higher retention rate of 50 per cent to 75 per cent of already-trained soldiers will help mitigate this problem, while weeding out non-performers. The Army’s recent appeal to the youth in Punjab to join the Sikh Regiment in larger numbers indicates the diminishing lure of the olive green uniform as a first-choice option in traditional catchment areas, in the wake of the Agnipath scheme. Impacting efficiency It was touted as a 'transformative scheme' to make the 14-lakh strong armed forces 'younger and fitter' by reducing the average age of soldiers from the existing 32 to 24-26 within six to seven years, while also ensuring tech-savvy personnel to meet the challenges of modern-day warfare.

Tweaks that Agnipath urgently needs ♦ Increase Agniveer retention to at least 50-75% ♦ Extend training duration for tech-intensive roles ♦ Ensure martyred Agniveers get same compensation as regular soldiers ♦ Prevent creation of two classes of soldiers ♦ Align recruitment with long-term operational needs