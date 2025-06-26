Zohran Mamdani’s nod to Kerala’s CPI(M) sparks GOP attacks in NYC mayoral race

When Zohran Mamdani tweeted in admiration of Arya Rajendran — the 21-year-old Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader from Thiruvananthapuram who became India’s youngest mayor in 2020 — the post attracted little attention at the time. But now, with Mamdani emerging as the Democratic nominee in the New York City mayoral race, that tweet has resurfaced in US political discourse, particularly among Republican circles.



Mamdani has been openly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government, particularly on issues related to religious nationalism and minority rights, aligning himself with critics who view the current Indian political climate as increasingly authoritarian and exclusionary.

Trump slams Mamdani

Among those who criticised Mamdani was US President Donald Trump. In a June 24 post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “The radical left has gone completely insane. Now they’re nominating a communist lunatic for Mayor of New York City — Zohran Mamdani — who praises Indian communists and wants to tax you to death. NYC is becoming a third world joke under Democrat control. Sad!!!”

The post was shared widely across conservative media outlets and political commentary platforms. Several right-wing commentators also cited Mamdani’s 2020 tweet congratulating Arya Rajendran, suggesting it reflected ideological sympathies with global leftist movements.



them: so what kind of mayor does nyc need right now?



me: https://t.co/XEuvK6VvOc — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) December 27, 2020

“Look who he admires — a Communist mayor in India,” said Republican strategist James Foulks on Fox News. “This is not a mainstream Democrat. This is someone aligned with radical ideology, and voters need to pay attention.”

Mamdani’s acknowledgment of Rajendran in 2020 came in the form of a congratulatory tweet noting her age and political milestone in India. At the time, it was seen by many as an expression of cross-border South Asian political solidarity, rather than a direct endorsement of communist doctrine.

Democratic socialism

Mamdani has described his politics as democratic socialism. His campaign platform includes proposals for a $30/hour minimum wage by 2030, citywide fare-free bus service, universal childcare, rent freezes for stabilised apartments, and city-owned grocery stores — funded through increased taxation on high-income individuals and corporations.

Born in Uganda, Mamdani immigrated to New York City at the age of seven and became a US citizen in 2018. He comes from a family with strong leftist intellectual roots — his father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a renowned political theorist and professor known for his critiques of imperialism and colonialism, while his mother, Mira Nair, is an acclaimed filmmaker whose work often explores themes of social justice, displacement, and postcolonial identity.

He attended public schools and graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, later earning a degree in Africana Studies. Prior to his political career, he worked as a foreclosure prevention housing counsellor in Queens, focusing on preventing evictions among low-income homeowners.

Political journey

In 2020, Mamdani won a seat in the New York State Assembly by defeating a four-term incumbent. Since then, he has been re-elected and has sponsored 19 pieces of legislation. His legislative achievements include securing $450 million in debt relief for taxi drivers, obtaining $35 million for expanded subway service, launching a fare-free bus pilot program, and leading opposition to a fracked gas plant in Astoria.

Mamdani is the first South Asian man, the first Ugandan-American, and only the third Muslim ever elected to the New York State Assembly.

Mamdani’s mayoral campaign has stood out for its grassroots character. He built a volunteer base of over 27,000 people and became the first candidate to reach the city’s $8 million fundraising cap through small donations, averaging $35 each. His campaign leaned heavily on digital outreach, including platforms like TikTok and Instagram, to engage younger and more diverse demographics.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a prominent figure in the US progressive movement, endorsed Mamdani after his nomination. “Zohran is the future,” Sanders posted on X. “He has shown us what it means to build power from the bottom up — to listen, organise, and fight like hell for working people.”

Massive support base

Mamdani’s support base includes a wide coalition — young progressives, Muslim and South Asian communities, public transit advocates, and tenants’ rights organisations. Ranked choice simulations suggest he has strong backing among voters under 34 and Asian-American voters, groups often underrepresented in New York mayoral politics.



New York City is home to more than 500,000 Muslims and a large South Asian population, yet neither community has previously elected a mayoral candidate of its own background. Many political observers see Mamdani’s rise as part of a broader demographic and generational shift in the city’s electorate.

Mamdani’s positions on foreign policy — particularly regarding Israel and Palestine — have also drawn scrutiny. He supports the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement and has used the phrase “globalise the intifada” in the past. He has declined to sponsor certain symbolic resolutions, including one marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, citing concerns about their political framing.

Stands firm on ground

These positions have provoked criticism from pro-Israel groups and centrists within the Democratic Party. Mamdani has stood by his positions, stating that voters appreciate clarity and consistency on difficult issues.

Despite the backlash, Mamdani also received notable support from progressive Jewish organisations and individuals in New York City. Groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace Action NYC and several synagogue-affiliated social justice caucuses publicly endorsed his campaign, citing his housing policies, climate agenda, and commitment to racial and economic equity. Several Jewish New Yorkers actively volunteered for his campaign, and some precincts with significant Jewish populations recorded strong support for him in ranked choice simulations.

Mamdani’s nomination has sparked a national debate about the direction of the Democratic Party, particularly in urban centres. His platform stands in contrast to calls from some party leaders for a shift toward centrist positions following recent national elections.

Some conservative commentators have likened Mamdani’s rise to that of leftist leaders in other Western democracies, including former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Republican-aligned media outlets have circulated edited footage of Mamdani’s past activism in an effort to frame him as ideologically extreme.

Bright poll prospects

Despite this, polling from independent outlets such as The Action Network currently gives Mamdani a 60% chance of winning the general election in November. His opponents include incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, now running as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

If elected, Mamdani would become New York City's youngest mayor and the first Muslim to hold the office. With a population larger than most US states, New York could become a major testing ground for progressive municipal policies.



Analysts say Mamdani’s rise reflects more than a single campaign victory. His ability to mobilise diverse communities around issues of housing, transport, and income inequality has challenged traditional assumptions about what kinds of candidates can win in large, media-saturated cities.

While the impact of his proposed policies remains to be seen, his campaign has already reshaped the contours of political discourse in the city. Whether Mamdani wins or not, his nomination signals a shift in the city's political terrain — one in which ideological clarity and grassroots mobilisation may matter more than party machinery or conventional strategy.