'Communist lunatic': Trump rages at Mamdani’s victory in NYC Democratic mayoral primary

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (June 26) criticised New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's Democratic mayoral primary win, saying the Democrats have crossed a line.

Trump launched a furious attack on the 33-year-old Democratic socialist, even as former New York governor Andrew Cuomo conceded New York City's Democratic mayoral primary election.

Trump slams Mamdani

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to attack Mamdani just a day after the results were announced. In a series of posts, Trump called Mamdani a "100% Communist Lunatic", adding that Mamdani being on his way to become mayor was ridiculous.

Mamdani, son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, is a self-declared socialist who is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America party. His New York mayoral candidature is seen as crucial for the future of the Democratic Party. If Zohran Mamdani wins, he would be New York's first Muslim mayor.

"It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," the US President said.

Trump also criticised other progressive leaders who support Mamdani, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Senator Chuck Schumer.

Personal jabs

Launching a personal attack on Mamdani, Trump said Mamdani "looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart, he's got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!"

The use of “Great Palestinian Senator” appeared to be a sarcastic reference to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish but has clashed with Trump over Middle East policy.

Democrats mocked

In another post, he mocked the Democratic Party's performance and made fun of other progressive politicians. Democrats should nominate "Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President" to get back in play

He also said that democrats should put "AOC+3" - his term for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive Squad members - in Cabinet positions. He added that combining those figures with Mamdani as mayor would spell disaster for the country:

"I have an idea for the Democrats to bring them back into ‘play.’ After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet – Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!" Trump said.

First Muslim mayor?

A lot of Mamdani's beliefs do not align with Donald Trump's. He has time and again criticised Israel and PM Benjamin Netanyahu and has been vocal in his support for Palestinians.

Mamdani has also been outspoken on foreign policy. The fact that Mamdani speaks out for Palestinians and has accused Israel of "genocide" also makes him a prime target for Trump.

Mamdani, who has been representing Astoria, Queens, in the New York State Assembly, is leading the polls by a significant margin, having secured 43.5 per cent of the vote. If Mamdani wins the final race, he will become New York's first Muslim mayor.

His campaign has ambitious plans, like establishing city-run grocery stores, freezing rent increases in rent-stabilized housing, and providing free city buses. His supporters view him as a bold and much-needed progressive voice for New York.