PM Modi commits to peaceful Russia-Ukraine resolution, Zelenskyy urges oil import cut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 11) conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India was committed to an early and peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and will make every possible effort in this regard. The Prime Minister's message came after the two leaders spoke to each other and Zelenskyy urged Modi to limit oil imports from Russia, given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the diplomatic effort to end the war.

“Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” stated Modi in a post on X.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of Ukraine, H.E. Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy shared his views on the recent developments related to Ukraine. Prime Minister thanked President Zelenskyy and reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at earliest restoration of peace. PM reiterated India’s commitment to extend all possible support in this regard," stated a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They agreed to remain in touch," it added.

Zelenskyy calls for curbing Russian oil import

Zelenskyy urged the Prime Minister to limit oil imports from Russia, given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the diplomatic effort to end the war.

“We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war. It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow,” stated Zelenskyy in a post on X.

'India's support crucial'

He further stated that India’s support to the ongoing effort to end the war and ensure lasting peace was crucial. “It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results,” said Zelenskyy.

“I informed about the Russian attacks on our cities and villages, about yesterday’s strike on the bus station in Zaporizhzhia, where dozens of people were injured in a deliberate Russian bombing of a regular urban facility. And this is at a time when there is finally a diplomatic possibility to end the war. Instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia is showing only its desire to continue the occupation and killings,” he added.

“I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi . We discussed in detail all important issues – both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people,” stated Zelenskyy in a post on X.

The backdrop

US President Donald Trump on August 6 announced a 25 per cent surcharge on Indian imports, citing India’s ongoing crude oil purchases from Russia. This new levy raises the total U.S. tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent. In a White House statement, Trump said India’s acquisition of Russian oil “directly or indirectly” justifies the additional ad valorem duty, which takes effect 21 days after the order’s issuance at 12:01 a.m. EDT. Shipments already loaded or entering U.S. warehouses before September 17, 2025, are exempt.

India denounced the move as unfair and unjustified. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that New Delhi buys oil based solely on market factors to secure energy for 1.4 billion citizens. He noted that other nations similarly import Russian oil and vowed that India “will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”

The White House also directed the Commerce Secretary, alongside State and Treasury counterparts, to assess other countries’ Russian oil imports and recommend further measures. Trump accused India of purchasing and reselling Russian crude at a profit to prop up Moscow’s economy and funding aggression in Ukraine. By imposing the 25 per cent tariff, he said, the U.S. intends to penalise nations that bolster Russia through oil trade and to inflict economic costs on Russia for its actions.