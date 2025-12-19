Winter Session of Parliament ends; Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Friday (December 19), bringing an end to the 19-day-long Winter Session of Parliament.

"Adjourned sine die" (Latin for 'without a day') means suspending a parliamentary session indefinitely, without specifying a date for reconvening. The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 1.

Key Bills passed

During the brief Lok Sabha session, which held 15 sittings, several key Bills were passed, including one to open up the civil nuclear sector to private companies.

The Bill to replace the MNREGA with a new law, the VB-G RAM G Bill, assuring 125 days of guaranteed jobs for rural India was passed amid opposition protests on Thursday (December 18), including tearing of papers.

The House also took up two debates, on 150 years of Vande Mataram and on election reforms, which witnessed a politically-charged atmosphere.

Lok Sabha adjourned

Another Bill on the market securities code was introduced and referred to a department-related standing committee for further examination.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha sine die (for an indefinite period).

The House saw productivity of 111 per cent during the session, Birla said.

Rajya Sabha wraps up 15-day sitting

A Bill to set up a higher education regulator was referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.

Upper House Chairman CP Radhakrishnan read out a synopsis of the legislative and other business transacted during the 15-day sitting.

This was followed by the playing of the National Song, after which the Chair adjourned Rajya Sabha proceedings sine die.

