Dalit vote, seat share | UP Congress wants Kharge to contest from state
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka in a file photo. UP Congress leaders want the trio to contest from their state.

Dalit vote, seat share | UP Congress wants Kharge to contest from state

Congress leaders believe Kharge’s Dalit background will help party earn a chunk of state’s 20% Dalit population, and encourage BSP leaders to switch, too

Puneet Nicholas Yadav
9 Jan 2024 1:00 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-09 01:00:32.0)
Puneet Nicholas Yadav
Puneet Nicholas Yadav
