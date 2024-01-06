The Federal
x

Watch: Can Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra unseat BJP? | Capital Beat

6 Jan 2024 2:45 PM GMT

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has unveiled the logo and the tagline of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as “Nyay ka haq milne tak” (Until the right to justice is achieved).


Similar Posts

X