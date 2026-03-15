Why has Transgender Persons Amendment Bill drawn widespread flak?

The Union government’s move to introduce the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament has come under fire from transgender rights groups, activists, and opposition parties. The bill, tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, proposes significant changes to the existing law governing the rights and recognition of transgender persons in India.



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The controversy is primarily about the proposal to remove the provision recognising “self-perceived gender identity”, a principle that had been incorporated in the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. Under the current law, transgender persons could identify their gender based on self-declaration while applying for a certificate from the district administration. The amendment bill seeks to omit that clause and introduce a more structured process for determining transgender status.

Trans rights under threat

According to reports, the amendment aims to introduce a narrower legal framework for identifying transgender persons and determining eligibility for official recognition. The bill proposes that certification would involve a medical board headed by a Chief Medical Officer, with the final decision subject to scrutiny by the district magistrate before identity documents are issued.

The proposed changes have triggered strong reactions from sections of the transgender community and civil society organisations. Activists argue that removing the principle of self-identification marks a major shift away from the framework established by the Supreme Court more than a decade ago.

In a joint statement issued by a group of transgender activists and community supporters, the amendment was described as a direct violation of the constitutional rights of transgender persons.

“We jointly demand the withdrawal of the amendment to the Transgender Act, 2019. The bill violates the Supreme Court’s judgement recognising the rights of transgender persons, undermines their fundamental rights and runs contrary to international human rights principles,” the activists said.

Medical boards over self-identification

The statement points to the landmark verdict delivered by the Supreme Court in the National Legal Services Authority vs Union of India case. The ruling recognised the right of individuals to identify their gender as male, female or third gender based on their self-perception.

Activists say the new amendment departs from that principle by introducing a system of verification by medical boards and district authorities.

“The amendment removes the right to self-determination and replaces it with compulsory state verification through medical boards and administrative scrutiny. This intrudes upon the privacy and dignity of transgender persons and places their identity under continuous state surveillance,” the statement said.

Another area of concern raised by community organisations is the redefinition of the term “transgender person”. According to activists, the proposed changes narrow the definition and could exclude several identities that were previously recognised under the 2019 law.

Privacy concerns spark outrage

The earlier legislation explicitly acknowledged trans men, trans women, gender queer persons and other diverse gender identities within the scope of protection. Critics argue that the amended definition risks leaving many individuals outside the legal framework meant to safeguard their rights.



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The amendment has also drawn criticism for provisions related to gender affirming medical procedures. Activists say the bill includes clauses that require hospitals to inform district authorities about such procedures, raising concerns about medical confidentiality and privacy.

Health decisions, activists argue, should remain confidential between patients and medical professionals rather than becoming part of administrative reporting systems.

Political backlash over amendment

The controversy has also drawn political responses. The CPI (M) has strongly opposed the amendment, describing it as a violation of constitutional guarantees and a rollback of rights already recognised by the judiciary.

In a statement, the party’s Polit Bureau said the amendment fundamentally negates the principle of gender self-determination affirmed by the Supreme Court.

“These amendments fundamentally negate the principle of self-determination of gender identity affirmed by the Supreme Court in the NALSA judgement. The bill substitutes self-perceived identity with certification by a medical board and scrutiny by district authorities, subjecting transgender persons to invasive bureaucratic and medical oversight,” the statement said.

The party also criticised the narrowing of the definition of transgender persons under the proposed amendment. According to the CPI(M), the earlier law recognised a range of gender identities including trans men, trans women and gender queer persons.

CPI(M) flags regressive approach

“The amended definition drastically restricts recognition and effectively erases trans men, non-binary persons and gender fluid individuals from the ambit of legal protection,” the Polit Bureau said.

The party further argued that the amendment represents a broader ideological attempt to impose rigid social categories.

According to the statement, the bill reflects what the party described as a regressive approach to gender and social order. It also referred to the Union government’s position before the Supreme Court regarding restrictions on blood donation by transgender persons.

The CPI(M) said that legislation affecting the rights of a marginalised community should not be introduced without consultations with the stakeholders concerned.

Legal challenges likely ahead

Legal experts say the controversy surrounding the amendment is likely to reopen debates about the constitutional principles governing gender identity. Many lawyers working on LGBTQ rights issues point out that the right to identity and dignity is closely linked to the right to privacy recognised by the Supreme Court. They argue that subjecting gender identity to medical and bureaucratic verification could raise constitutional questions if challenged in court.



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For transgender activists, the debate is not merely about administrative procedures but about recognition and autonomy.

Many in the community recall that the 2019 law itself had faced criticism for introducing bureaucratic processes in identity certification. The current amendment, critics say, risks strengthening those mechanisms instead of addressing long-standing concerns.

As the bill moves through Parliament, the debate around it is expected to intensify. Civil society organisations, political parties and legal groups are already preparing responses ranging from public campaigns to possible court challenges.