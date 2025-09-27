Who is Petal Gahlot, Indian diplomat who strongly rebutted Pak at UNGA?

Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has emerged as the prominent face of India’s robust diplomatic pushback after she delivered a scathing response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Exercising India’s right of reply, Gahlot accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorist organisations and promoting false narratives in an attempt to disguise defeat as victory.

Who is Petal Gahlot?

Born in New Delhi, Petal Gahlot is a seasoned diplomat with expertise in political science, translation and international relations. She joined the prestigious Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 2015 and has steadily earned recognition as a composed, articulate voice for India on the global stage.

She was appointed First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in July 2023 and, in September 2024, took on the role of Advisor at the United Nations.

Between June 2020 and July 2023, Gahlot served as Undersecretary in the Ministry of External Affairs's European West Division, during which time she worked at the Indian missions in Paris and San Francisco, according to She The People.

Academic background

Gahlot’s academic journey spans diverse disciplines. She earned a BA in Political Science, Sociology and French Literature from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai (2005-2010), followed by a Master's in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi (2010-2012).

She later pursued a Master's in Language Interpretation and Translation at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, Monterey, USA (2018-2020).

Alongside her professional career, Gahlot is also a keen musician. She regularly shares videos of herself playing the guitar on social media, with renditions of Bella Ciao, Lost on You, and Kabira, attracting widespread recognition and attention.

Strong rebuttal to Pakistan

In her sharp reply at the UNGA, Gahlot accused Pakistan of shielding terror groups and spreading deliberate falsehoods while attempting to portray defeat as triumph.

Reports highlight that she reminded the assembly how, during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s military had pleaded with India to halt hostilities after its airbases were destroyed.

“If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it,” Gahlot was quoted as saying.

'Exporter of terrorism'

She further recalled Pakistan’s move earlier this year at the UN Security Council to shield The Resistance Front (TRF), the outfit behind the killing of 26 civilians in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gahlot accused Islamabad of exporting terrorism and reminded the UN of how Pakistan sheltered Osama bin Laden for nearly a decade while claiming to be a partner in the global war on terror.

Reiterating India’s long-standing position, she stressed that all outstanding issues with Pakistan must be resolved bilaterally, without external mediation. She also challenged Sharif’s call for dialogue, insisting that Pakistan must first dismantle its terror camps and hand over wanted terrorists.