Who is Jahnavi Dangeti, Indian student set for space sojourn?

From Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh to a five-hour-long scheduled orbital space flight. The journey of 23-year-old Jahnavi Dangeti is the stuff dreams are made of. An Electronics and Communication Engineering graduate, Jahnavi has been selected to be a part of the Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for Titans Space.

Taking to Instagram, she said, “Over the next three years starting in 2026, I’ll undergo intensive astronaut training through Titans Space’s ASCAN program.” She will undergo training, including flight simulation and spacecraft systems.

According to a report in DNA, Jahnavi has become the first Indian to successfully complete NASA’s International Air and Space Program and is scheduled for the orbital spaceflight in 2029. She will travel to the Titan’s Orbital Port Space Station. It is a US-based project that will be inaugurated within the next four years.

Early life and education

Hailing from Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, Jahnvi’s parents, Srinivas and Padmasri, are currently working in Kuwait. After completing her intermediate education in Palakollu, she enrolled into the Lovely Professional University in Punjab for her graduation in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

An active participant in programmes related to STEM education (an integrated approach to learning that combines science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), she has participated in several space programmes, including those of ISRO, where she has delivered insightful speeches. She has also spoken on several prestigious platforms, including the NITs across the country.

Successful analog astronaut

She has also been a successful analog astronaut, a person participating in simulated space missions on Earth to study the physical and psychological challenges of space travel.

Jahnavi was also involved in asteroid search projects and made a preliminary discovery of one such celestial body, based on the image data derived from the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System.

Earlier accomplishments

According to a report in DNA Jahnavi is the youngest foreign analog astronaut and first Indian selected for Space Iceland geology training. It further stated that she had won the People’s Choice Award –NASA Space Apps Challenge and the ISRO world space week young achiever Award.

Now as she is all set for her first space flight Jahnavi is proud to represent her Indian roots. “I’m proud to represent my roots and the incredible young dreamers I’ve met over the years—this mission is for all of us who look up and imagine the impossible,” Jahnavi wrote in an Instagram post.