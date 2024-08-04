The Federal
x

Axiom-4, first ISRO-NASA joint mission to launch Indian astronauts to ISS

India has selected Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair for the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS. Both astronauts are part of India's Gaganyaan Mission.

The Federal
4 Aug 2024 11:30 AM GMT


ISRONASA Axiom Space SpacesuitNASAAstronauts
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick