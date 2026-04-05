What Anil Ambani discussed with Jeffrey Epstein over hundreds of messages

A review of hundreds of messages exchanged between Indian businessman Anil Ambani and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2017 and 2019 reveals a relationship built around White House access, defence policy, overseas financing, and international positioning.

According to a report published by The New York Times, which reviewed the exchanges released by the Justice Department, Ambani was seeking financial and insider details from Jeffery Epstein, who was acting as a close associate of the White House and Trump.

The pursuit of access

Ambani's early messages show a businessman eager to navigate the first Trump administration. "Will need ur guidance on dealing wth white house for india relationship ad defense cooperation (sic)," he reportedly wrote to Epstein shortly after their introduction, which was facilitated by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, then chairman of DP World, who has now resigned after his association with Epstein became public.

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Epstein reportedly shared information on Trump's appointments, including predicting John Bolton's elevation as national security adviser eight months before it happened, and advising Ambani on India's defence and Israel ties.

Financial troubles and advice

By 2019, Ambani's business had deteriorated sharply, his net worth had fallen from an estimated USD 45 billion in 2007 to USD 1.7 billion, and he required a bailout from his brother Mukesh to settle a USD 79 million court-ordered debt. He turned to Epstein for financial counsel, asking about US corporate financing options.

Epstein sent sympathetic messages, telling Ambani to stay "mentally strong", and suggested bankruptcy-proof vehicles. However, he flagged tax implications of such ideas, also emphasising he was acting "only as a friend."

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On April 20, 2019, Epstein reportedly wrote: "No money for me. I have enough." Weeks later, an email from a sender named Anil read: "Transaction done. Will come to say Hello and have coffee."

Out-of-context exchanges

Scattered through their exchanges were reportedly out-of-context references to having "dessert", often alongside the word "fun," though the messages offer no clear explanation.

In a separate exchange about the US ambassador pick for India, Epstein reportedly suggested "a tall Swedish blonde woman to make it fun to visit." He then asked Ambani about his preferred actress or model. Ambani reportedly replied he had "better taste" and mentioned that Scarlett Johansson was starring in a film backed by one of his companies.

Exchanges after Epstein pleaded guilty

The conversations are notable for when they took place. Epstein had already pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor and was a registered sex offender. The two men communicated not just over messages but also over phone calls and encrypted platforms including Signal and Telegram, where Ambani went by the handle "Armani A."

Their last exchange

On July 3, 2019, Epstein checked in to ask Ambani if he was taking "rest time." When Ambani replied he was working, Epstein responded with a smiley face: ":)". Three days later, on July 6, Epstein was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors.