Anil Ambani files defamation suit against Arnab Goswami, Republic TV

Industrialist Anil Ambani has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against Republic TV and its editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami.

Ambani has sought an injunction, alleging that the channel's persistent coverage and several recent articles have "damaged" his reputation across their broadcast and social media platforms.

The matter is scheduled for a hearing on April 1 before a single-judge bench led by Justice Milind Jadhav.