Anil Ambani files defamation suit against Arnab Goswami, Republic TV
Industrialist seeks injunction in Bombay High Court, alleging "malicious" coverage of ED probes linked to Reliance entities despite his 2019 resignation.
Industrialist Anil Ambani has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against Republic TV and its editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami.
Ambani has sought an injunction, alleging that the channel's persistent coverage and several recent articles have "damaged" his reputation across their broadcast and social media platforms.
The matter is scheduled for a hearing on April 1 before a single-judge bench led by Justice Milind Jadhav.
No longer with RCOM
According to the suit, the "Offending Publications and Statements" purportedly report on regulatory proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding entities such as Reliance Communications (RCOM), Reliance Home Finance, and Reliance Commercial Finance. Ambani contends that the defendants are fully aware he resigned as non-executive director of RCOM in November 2019.
Also read: RCOM probe: Anil Ambani grilled again after ED attaches his Rs 3,700-cr ‘Abode’
Furthermore, Ambani pointed out that he has never held a managerial, operational, or executive role—including CEO or key managerial personnel—within any Reliance Group companies.
'Irreparable damage'
The report said the suit contends that the companies involved were separate entities, and Ambani was not involved in their daily management or decision-making. It further alleged that despite being aware of these facts, the defendants 'maliciously and irresponsibly' created a false link between the ongoing investigations into these firms and Ambani personally.
Ambani's suit further alleged that the defendants have consistently used their platform to falsely and recklessly frame him as the person responsible for alleged financial misconduct.
Also read: SC raps CBI, ED over probe delay in bank fraud case against Anil Ambani, ADAG
According to the filing, the channel employed sensationalised headlines and defamatory commentary—labelling him with terms like "financial scam mastermind," "money launderer," and "fraud."
Ambani contended that these portrayals have manufactured a "false perception of guilt," subjecting him to public ridicule and causing irreparable damage to his professional standing and personal reputation.
Seeking remedy
The suit contended that Ambani is seeking a remedy for the significant harm suffered due to the defendants’ "wrongful and mala fide" actions.
It asserted that Republic TV and Arnab Goswami acted with malice and negligence, resulting in "serious loss and injury" to Ambani. The filing emphasised that the legal action aims to address these unlawful acts and provide redress for both monetary and reputational damages.