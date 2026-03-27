Jaishankar, Canadian Foreign Minister discuss West Asia crisis on G7 sidelines

On the sidelines of the G7 meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand discussed the West Asia crisis and its consequences.

Jaishankar arrived in France on Thursday (March 27) for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

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Sharing about the meeting on an X post, Anand said the two followed up "on the partnership our Prime Ministers advanced during our visit to India earlier this year."

During the meeting, the foreign ministers also discussed trade, and critical areas, including critical minerals, agriculture and education, where the two countries can deepen cooperation, she added.

G7 strategic discussions

At the two-day G7 meeting, Jaishankar will discuss the West Asia crisis, focusing on coordinating efforts to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), remains open for international shipping.

The G7 meeting, being held at Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay on March 26–27, came at the invitation of Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noel Barrot.

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The Group of 7 (G7) brings together seven of the world's most advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. The European Union is also a member of the bloc.

Besides India, France has invited Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Brazil.

The G7 serves as the forum of choice for its members to discuss and coordinate action in response to major economic, financial and geopolitical challenges on the global stage.