No evidence of Indian govt-linked activities in Canada, says RCMP chief

In a significant shift from it’s stand towards India during Justin Trudeau's tenure as Canada’s Prime Minister, the country’s police chief has said that clandestine activities linked to the Indian government were no longer taking place in the country.

Speaking to CTV News, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme further stated that a connection with any foreign entity in relation to criminal activities in Canada has not come up in current investigations.

“In the files that we have that involve transnational repression, we’re not seeing any connection right now with any foreign entity, based on the criminal information, the investigations that we have presently,” Duheme said.

Findings from ongoing investigations

Elaborating further, the Canadian Police chief said that his observations were based on the files regarding foreign interference in Canada.

“I’m saying that based on the totality of the files that we have on foreign interference or transnational repression, what we have in our holdings is we have people that are intimidating people, harassing people, but connecting the dots to a foreign entity, regardless of the country, we don’t have that," Duheme said in the interview that would be aired on Sunday (March 22).

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Earlier senior Canadian government officials had downplayed the threat of foreign inference during a technical briefing ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s latest visit to India.

“I really don’t think we’d be taking this trip if we thought these kinds of activities were continuing,” said a Canadian official.

Backdrop of diplomatic tensions

The remarks come following months of diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. In the last few months, India and Canada have taken several steps to normalise their relations.

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India-Canada ties hit rock bottom following then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India dismissed Trudeau's accusation as "absurd".

In October 2024, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

Shift under Mark Carney

However, Liberal Party leader Mark Carney's victory in the parliamentary election in April last year helped in beginning the process to reset relations.

Subsequently, both sides have already posted their high commissioners in each other's capitals. Carney visited India earlier this month, during which the two sides sealed key pacts on supplies of Uranium and critical minerals, and vowed to soon conclude a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

(With agency inputs)