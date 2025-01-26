BJP plans to use Waqf Bill to shape 2027 UP, 2029 LS polls: Ex-MP

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 has taken a dramatic turn as 10 Opposition MPs, including prominent leaders like Kalyan Banerjee, Mohammad Javed, and A Raja, were suspended. The Opposition accused the government of rushing the bill for political gains ahead of the Delhi elections, sparking an uproar during the session. Kalyan Banerjee went as far as to call the JPC a “farce”, claiming the chairperson, Jagdambika Pal, ignored dissenting voices.

Political motives behind the Bill?

In an exclusive interview on Capital Beat, Shahid Siddiqui, former Rajya Sabha MP and Editor-in-Chief of Nai Duniya, criticized the government’s intent behind the Bill. Siddiqui stated, “The intention is not to root out corruption in Waqf boards but to control Waqf properties for political purposes.” He further alleged that the Bill aims to corner the Muslim community and ignite disputes across the country, setting the stage for upcoming elections.

According to Siddiqui, Waqf properties, predominantly mosques, dargahs, and graveyards, are already under pressure due to low rentals and illegal occupations. “The government seems focused on showcasing its power over minorities rather than addressing genuine issues,” he remarked.

Concentrated power raises concerns

The Bill grants significant authority to district magistrates (DMs), allowing them to declare any Waqf property as government land. Siddiqui expressed apprehension over this provision, stating, “DMs and SDMs are already overburdened. This move will only lead to more disputes and social unrest.”

He warned of potential misuse, where properties like Jama Masjid or smaller religious sites could be locked down over frivolous claims. “This will lead to a Sambhal-like scenario in every village and town, creating long-term conflicts that will hinder the nation’s development,” Siddiqui cautioned.

A strategy for political survival?

Siddiqui argued that the Bill is part of a larger political agenda, with the BJP aiming to leverage disputes for electoral gains in the 2027 UP elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. “The government’s rush to pass the Bill is a preparation to ignite conflicts, exploit them politically, and divert attention from pressing economic issues,” he asserted.

Drawing parallels with past incidents, Siddiqui claimed that disputes surrounding Waqf properties are being strategically used to create communal tensions, similar to the Ayodhya dispute. “This is about creating long-term confrontations, not immediate bulldozing,” he said.

Parliament’s role undermined

The Opposition criticized the JPC proceedings, calling them undemocratic and biased. MPs alleged that the agenda was altered at the last minute, and their voices were silenced. Siddiqui lamented, “Committees are supposed to rise above party politics and build consensus. Unfortunately, this JPC is merely a facade for rubber-stamping the government’s decisions.”

He described the situation as a “dark day for parliamentary democracy,” highlighting the growing trend of bypassing deliberations in Parliament.

Muslim community’s dilemma

Discussing the potential impact on the Muslim community, Siddiqui painted a grim picture. “The community is leaderless, rudderless, and hesitant to protest for fear of playing into the hands of those seeking confrontation,” he said. However, he warned that continued silence could lead to further marginalization and erosion of identity.

He emphasized that the bill could be challenged in court but expressed concerns about its long-term repercussions on social harmony.

Long-term consequences

Siddiqui concluded by predicting that the Waqf Amendment Bill, if passed, would lead to a series of disputes exploited over decades. “This is not just about elections. It’s about creating a narrative of dominance and fuelling divisions for political survival,” he said.

As the JPC prepares for its next meeting, the debate surrounding the Waqf Bill highlights deeper issues of governance, minority rights, and the state of parliamentary democracy in India.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.