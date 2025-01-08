'UP govt will reclaim every inch of land taken under pretext of Waqf': CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government will reclaim every inch of land that has been taken under the pretext of waqf.

Speaking at the 'Maha Kumbh Mahasammelan' organised by a private news channel here, he claimed that the belief system of Sanatan Dharma represents the world's oldest culture, standing above comparison with any religion or sect.

"I inherit a legacy that spans thousands of years, with its cultural and spiritual events equally ancient. The tradition of Sanatan is higher than the sky and beyond comparison," Adityanath, according to an official statement, said.

Taking a strong stance on the Waqf Board, he said, "It is hard to tell whether it is a Waqf Board or a board of land mafias." He said his government has amended the Waqf Act and is actively investigating all "occupied" land.

"We will reclaim every inch of land that has been taken under the pretext of Waqf and it will be used to build housing, educational institutions and hospitals for the poor," he affirmed.

Highlighting the ancient heritage of Sanatan Dharma, Yogi asserted that the tradition of Kumbh far predates the Waqf institution.

"The stature of Sanatan Dharma is higher than the sky and its depth deeper than the ocean. It cannot be compared to any sect or religion," he said.

Chief Minister Adityanath strongly criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its leaders, alleging that they failed to uphold the principles of (socialist leader) Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

He reminded that Dr Lohia had once said, "If you want to understand India, study the traditions of Ram, Krishna and Shiva. Those who claim to follow the ideals of Lohia never truly understood his words." Addressing the dispute over religious sites in Sambhal, the chief minister pointed out that the Puranas mention Sambhal as the birthplace of Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Shri Hari Vishnu.

He condemned attempts to encroach religious sites by damaging them, stating, "Our government took decisive action based on the court's order and sent a clear message to the rioters." Highlighting the development of Ayodhya, he said, "We have transformed Ayodhya into a centre of development and heritage. Those who once opposed Ayodhya's progress have no moral authority to visit the city now." On religious conversion and "ghar wapsi", he said, "If someone genuinely wishes to return to their original faith from the heart, they should be welcomed. This reflects a conscious respect for religion and tradition." Discussing national and Hindu unity, Adityanath emphasised that Sanatan Dharma has always held the highest position, asserting that Hindu unity and national unity go hand in hand.

"History bears witness that division has always led to weakness, unity has made us invincible. That is why I have always maintained 'Batenge to katenge, ek rahenge to nek rahenge' (Divided we fall, united we thrive)," he said.

Criticising the opposition, Yogi accused certain groups of attempting to divide the society along caste and religious lines, calling them forces conspiring to weaken the nation.

He asserted that the people of the country have grown more aware and are no longer susceptible to such divisive tactics.

He emphasised the profound significance of the Maha Kumbh during the event and explained that after the 'Devasura Sangram' (the battle between gods and demons), drops of nectar fell at four sacred locations — Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik.

The Maha Kumbh at these sites has served as a platform for shaping India's knowledge, ideology and social direction throughout history, he said.

The Maha Kumbh is more than just a religious gathering and it symbolises India's spiritual heritage and national unity, he added.

Adityanah highlighted that during the Maha Kumbh, sages from across India will gather to reflect on the social and political conditions of their times, making the event not just a reverence for tradition but also essential for preserving cultural wisdom for future generations.

He lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Organising Maha Kumbh represents a remarkable confluence of India's heritage and development." Reflecting on the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, he highlighted how modern technology, efficient management and cultural traditions were seamlessly integrated.

"We will strive to achieve the same harmony in the upcoming Maha Kumbh," he assured.

He emphasised that the UP government, in collaboration with the Centre, has taken numerous measures to ensure that the Maha Kumbh is both grand and meticulously organised.

"This event is drawing not just the citizens of India but also people from around the globe," he said, describing Maha Kumbh as a golden opportunity to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage on an international stage.

"This event transcends caste, creed and gender barriers. Maha Kumbh will serve as a powerful reflection of the progress India has made over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It stands as a living testament to India's prosperity, rich heritage and spiritual tradition," Adityanath said.

He said certain individuals, "who thrive on foreign leftovers", are trying to tarnish the nation's image and accused them of exploiting caste divisions for political gains. He, however, affirmed that the people of India have become more aware and will not fall prey to such divisive tactics.

"Today, it is not the citizens of Uttar Pradesh but the mafia and criminals who are running away from the state," he added. PTI

