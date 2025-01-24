Virender Sehwag, wife Aarti Ahlawat may be headed for divorce

Recent reports suggest that former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, are heading towards divorce after 20 years of marriage. The couple, who married in 2004, have allegedly been living apart for several months.

Observant fans noted that Sehwag's recent social media posts featured his elder son, Aryavir, and his mother, Krishna, during Diwali celebrations, but conspicuously omitted Aarti and younger son, Vedant.

Speculations of separation

This has fuelled speculations about a possible separation.

Further intensifying these rumours, both Sehwag and Aarti have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Aarti, who boasts a following of 178,000 on the platform, has also made her profile private amidst divorce rumours.

Remarkably, Sehwag's last shared photograph with Aarti dates back to April 2023, and he did not publicly acknowledge their 20th wedding anniversary on 22 April 2024.

The love story between Sehwag and Aarti began in the 1980s when they met through family connections; Sehwag was seven, and Aarti was five. Their friendship blossomed over the years, leading Sehwag to propose at the age of 21. They married on 22 April 2004, in a ceremony hosted at the residence of the former finance Minister, the late Arun Jaitley.

Aarti's background

Aarti, born on 16 December 1980 in New Delhi, pursued her education at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. She later earned a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, Delhi University.

Professionally, Aarti is a businesswoman, holding directorial positions in four companies - Eventura Creations Private Limited, AVS Healthcare Private Limited, ASV Event Management Private Limited, and Smgk Agro Impex Private Limited.

In 2019, she faced legal challenges when her business partners allegedly forged her signature to secure a loan of Rs 4.5 crore, leading her to initiate legal proceedings.

Marital discord?

Sehwag, who retired from international cricket in 2015, has since engaged in various roles, including serving on the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency.

Despite the couple's long-standing relationship, recent developments indicate potential marital discord. However, neither Sehwag nor Aarti has publicly addressed these rumours, leaving their personal affairs subject to public speculation.

Two sons

The couple has two sons - Aryavir, born in 2007, and Vedant, born in 2010. Sehwag's recent social media activity, showcasing moments with his sons and mother while omitting Aarti, has further intensified discussions about their relationship status.

In the absence of official confirmation, the media and fans continue to speculate about the state of Sehwag and Aarti's marriage.