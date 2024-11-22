Sehwag's son Aaryavir smashes 297, 'misses out on Ferrari as a gift'

Former India opener Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir Sehwag has smashed 297 in a Cooch Behar Trophy match and "missed out on getting a Ferrari car" as a gift from his father.

Delhi’s Aaryavir missed out on a triple hundred on Friday (November 22) by three runs against Meghalaya in the BCCI’s Under-19 tournament.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Sehwag said his son missed out on a Ferrari by 23 runs. He was referring to his own highest Test score of 319, and if Aaryavir had gone past it, he would have gifted him a Ferrari.

“Aaryavir scored 297 off 319 balls with 51 fours and three sixes at the MCA Cricket Ground in Shillong. Well played @aaryavirsehwag . Missed a Ferrari by 23 runs. But well done, keep the fire alive and may you score many more daddy hundreds and doubles and triples. Khel jaao.. (sic),” Sehwag wrote on X along with Aaryavir’s picture and the scorecard of the match.

Sehwag had scored his second triple hundred against South Africa in Chennai in 2008. Earlier, he had scored a triple ton (309) against Pakistan in Multan in 2004.