As India strives to extradite Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, UK team visits Tihar jail

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) team from the United Kingdom is said to have recently visited Tihar Jail in Delhi as part of India’s bid to extradite fugitives like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya to the country, reports quoting prison sources said.

The Ministry of External Affairs, which reportedly facilitated the visit, is looking to prove that the fugitives will get a safe environment in Tihar jail after their extradition.

Jail authorities assure of ‘special enclave’

The dismal condition of jails has been a primary reason in the past for British courts to reject India’s plea for extradition of economic offenders like Mallya and Modi. However, the Indian government is said to have assured Britain that none of the accused will be illegally interrogated in jail, an ANI report said.

Reports said the CPS team, during their visit, took a look around the high-security ward of Tihar Jail and interacted with prisoners there and were generally satisfied with the standard of care and facilities provided to inmates.

The UK team has also been assured by prison authorities that a separate “enclave” could be built inside the prison campus to house high-profile undertrials and convicts.

Pending extradition cases

Three officials the Hindustan Times spoke to confirmed the visit of the team in July.

“A four-member team – two CPS experts and two British high commission officials – visited the Tihar prison in July to assess the prison conditions for extradition cases being pursued by CPS on behalf of the Indian government. They were largely impressed with the facilities available to the prisoners, including in high-security wards, and called them at par with international standards,” HT quoted one of the officers as saying.

With over 178 extradition requests by India pending in courts abroad including 20 in Britain, the MEA, earlier this year, had clarified that New Delhi is pushing for the extradition of fugitives from UK as part of efforts to prosecute them for their offences in India.

Mallya, currently living in London is one of them. He is accused of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

Meanwhile, diamond businessman Modi, who is in the custody of UK authorities, is wanted in India for a Rs 13,800 crore fraud at Punjab National Bank.