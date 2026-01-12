Local cuisine, upgraded facilities, no VIP quota: What to expect on Vande Bharat Sleeper

India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train that will embark on its maiden journey later this month will have several other firsts to its credit, making overnight travel a much more comfortable and hassle-free experience for the traveller.

The Indian Railways is all set to launch the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Guwahati and Kolkata.

No VIP or emergency quota

According to reports, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be meant for the general public, and that there will be no VIP or emergency quota.

Even senior railway officials will not be allowed to use passes to travel on this train.

No RAC or waiting list

For the first time, only confirmed tickets will be issued to passengers. There will be no RAC (reservation against cancellation) or waiting list.

The RAC facility usually allows passengers to travel on a train even when it is fully booked, and they are permitted to share a side-lower berth with another RAC passenger. They are usually allotted a full berth if there are cancellations.

Upgraded facilities

Passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train will enjoy upgraded facilities. They will be given “modern” bedrolls of better quality as compared to the ones used on other trains.

Travellers will get to enjoy the local cuisine on board the train, served by uniformed personnel.

The train will showcase India’s culture, said official sources.

Several features make the Vande Bharat Sleeper train a class apart, beginning with ergonomically-designed berths, improved cushioning, and a more comfortable train ride due to the superior suspension and noise reduction.

The train will maintain high sanitation standards with modern disinfectant technology.

Passengers moving from one coach to another with luggage will find the going much easier due to the vestibules with automatic doors.

An emergency talk-back system and the Kavach automatic train protection system are enhanced safety features.