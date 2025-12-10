US social media vetting 'delays' H-1B visa interviews in India

The social media vetting policy of the US Department of State has resulted in large-scale disruptions for H-1B visa applicants with appointments being deferred to even next year. The US Embassy in India warned applicants that if they turn up at the embassy on their previously scheduled appointment date despite being informed about the rescheduling, they will be denied entry to the Embassy or Consulate.

“ATTENTION VISA APPLICANTS - If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date. Arriving on your previously scheduled appointment date will result in your being denied admittance to the Embassy or Consulate,” the Department of State posted on X on Tuesday (December 9).

According to a report in Bloomberg, interviews that were scheduled to be held in December are being deferred to March next year. However, the exact number of such interviews being rescheduled is not yet known.

‘Move to buy time for social media vetting’

An attorney of a major business immigration law firm argued that visa interviews are being deferred with the aim of buying more time for social media vetting of applicants.

“Mission India confirms what we have been hearing. They have cancelled a number of appointments in the coming weeks and rescheduled them for March to allow for the social media vetting,” the attorney Steven Brown stated in a post on X.

‘Keep social media settings to public’

Earlier, the Trump administration had tightened screening and vetting measures for H-1B visa applicants and their H-4 dependents.

They were instructed to keep the settings of their social media set to “public” so that officials, starting from December 15, can review their online presence and activity to determine whether the applicants are inadmissible or pose a threat to the US’ national security or public safety.

"Every visa adjudication is a national security decision," said the State Department.

H-1B visa and Trump’s immigration policy

The introduction of social-media screening marks the latest layer of scrutiny applied to the H-1B programme, the main route for highly skilled foreign professionals seeking employment in the US. The system has faced mounting pressure under the Trump administration, which has moved to tighten multiple avenues of legal immigration.

In September, President Trump approved a one-time fee of $100,000 for new H-1B petitions, a move expected to have a substantial effect on Indian nationals who rely heavily on this category for temporary work opportunities in the US.

Pause on processing Green card requests

Following a separate incident in which an Afghan national allegedly shot National Guard personnel, the administration also halted processing of Green Card requests, citizenship petitions and other immigration filings for individuals from 19 designated “countries of concern.”

Authorities described the pause as a precautionary measure while security reviews and vetting procedures undergo further assessment. However, the list of such countries do not include India.