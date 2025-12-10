US revokes 85,000 visas as Trump tightens immigration rules

The US Department of State on Wednesday (December 10) announced that it has revoked 85,000 visas since January, adding that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were adhering to one simple mandate, and they are unlikely to stop.

Taking to X, the US Department of State posted "85,000 visa revocations since January. President Trump and Secretary Rubio adhere to one simple mandate, and they won't stop anytime soon." The message indicated that the Trump administration's strict immigration policy will continue with the same intensity.

The post also had an image of Trump with the caption saying “Make America Safe Again," referring to the US government’s argument that tougher visa regulation is a vital part of the effort to boost national security.

‘Over 8,000 visas of students revoked’

Elaborating further on the Trump administration’s strict immigration norms, a senior State Department official said that out of the revoked visas, more than 8,000 belonged to students. Driving under the influence, theft and assault were identified as key reasons, accounting for "almost half of the revocations in the past year," the official said as quoted by CNN.

However, he did not elaborate on the reasons behind the rest of the visa revocations in 2025. Earlier, the Department of State had cited reasons including "support for terrorism” and visa expirations for revocations.

The Trump administration, in October, revoked visas of individuals accused of having "celebrated" the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The visas of international students who took part in protests related to the Gaza conflict also came under the scanner.

‘Continuous vetting system’

The recent wave of visa cancellations aligns with the department’s previously announced plan, released in August, to introduce a “continuous vetting” system covering more than 55 million foreign nationals who currently hold valid US visas. The initiative is designed to allow authorities to track visa holders throughout the duration of their stay and flag potential concerns in real time.

During President Trump’s second term, the State Department has widened the standards used to assess visa applicants and those already in the country. This shift has included heightened scrutiny of H-1B candidates, a programme relied upon by US companies to recruit workers with specialised expertise. Officials say the enhanced checks form part of a broader effort to ensure visa categories are not misused.

Together, the uptick in revocations, deeper background reviews and expanded oversight reflect the administration’s broader immigration strategy. The approach emphasises stricter enforcement and a more aggressive response to any violations identified among visa holders, signaling that monitoring efforts will remain a central element of current policy.