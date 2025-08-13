US says ties with India, Pakistan unchanged amid Pakistan's threats

Days after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir issued a nuclear threat to India from US soil, the Trump administration has stated that its ties with both countries were unchanged, adding that its diplomats were “committed to both nations”.

Reiterates Trump’s ceasefire claims

Speaking to reporters during a State Department media briefing on Tuesday (August 12), State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce also reiterated US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following the military conflict between the two countries that started after Operation Sindoor. India has consistently denied any claims of third-party mediation.

“ Obviously, we had an experience with Pakistan and India when there was a conflict. One that could have developed into something quite horrible. I was here at the State Department at that time, and there was immediate concern and immediate movement with the Vice President, President and the Secretary of State in addressing the nature of what was happening,” said Bruce.

“Days afterwards, we described the nature of the phone call, the work that we did to stop the attacks and to then bring the parties together so that we can have something enduring. It’s a very proud moment of what Secretary Rubio had committed to as well as our Vice President Vance… Top leaders in this nation were involved in stopping the catastrophe,” she added.

Also Read: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif warns India: ‘You cannot snatch even one drop of water’

‘Relationship with India, Pak unchanged’

Asked whether Munir’s recent meeting with Trump would result in increased arms sales to Pakistan at the expense of President Trump's relationship with PM Modi, Bruce stated that US’s relationship with India and Pakistan remains unchanged and described it as “good.”

“ I would say that our relationship with both nations is as it has been, which is good. That is the benefit of having a President who knows everyone and talks to everyone, and that is how we can bring differences together in this case. Its clear that the diplomats here are committed to both nations,” she said.

Also Read: Pakistan ‘expects’ India to resume Indus Water Treaty after war threats

US-Pakistan counter-terrorism dialogue

Speaking about the US-Pakistan counter-terrorism dialogue, which was held in Islamabad on Tuesday, Bruce said that both countries reaffirmed their commitment to fight against terrorism.

“I can tell you also that there has been a US-Pakistan counter terrorism dialogue that has been established. At this dialogue in Islamabad, the United States and Pakistan reaffirmed their shared commitments to combating terrorism in all its forms,” she added.