US rubbishes BJP’s ‘deep state’ claim over Modi-Adani attacks

The US has rejected the BJP’s allegations that organisations funded by the US Department of State and elements in the American “deep state” were behind attempts to destabilise India through targeted attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani.

A spokesperson at the US embassy has described the allegations as “disappointing” and asserted that the US government has been a champion of media freedom around the world.

BJP’s allegation

The BJP alleged on Saturday (December 7) that the US deep state colluded with the media portal OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to “damage” India’s image.

The BJP cited Rahul’s use of OCCRP reports to attack the Adani Group and accuse it of having closeness with the government.

“It’s disappointing that the ruling party in India would make these kinds of accusations,” the US embassy spokesperson said.

“The US government works with independent organisations on programming that supports professional development and capacity-building training for journalists. This programming does not influence the editorial decisions or direction of these organisations,” the official said.

OCCRP, USAID, and deep state

The OCCRP, headquartered in Amsterdam, is a media platform that largely focuses on stories relating to crime and corruption.

The BJP had referred to a French media report and said it revealed that the OCCRP is funded by the US State Department’s USAID, along with other “deep state figures” like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation.

“The United States has long been a champion of media freedom around the world. A free and independent press is an essential component of any democracy, enabling informed and constructive debate and holding those in power accountable,” the US embassy official said.

The Adani issue

Last month, US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani (62), his nephew Sagar, and other defendants with bribing Indian government officials with over USD 250 million between 2020 and 2024 to win solar energy contracts on terms that could potentially bring in more than USD 2 billion in profit.

Following the charges, the Congress demanded a thorough investigation into the charges and accused the government of shielding him.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as “baseless”.

(With agency inputs)