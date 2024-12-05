PM Modi 'running away' from discussing 'Adani mega scam' in Parliament: Priyanka

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday said the country's people want the "Adani mega scam" to be discussed in Parliament and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government were "running away" from it.

In an unusual protest, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties wore black jackets with stickers reading "Modi Adani Ek Hai" and "Adani Safe Hai" on them and raised slogans on the Parliament premises demanding a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue.

Posting a video from the protest, Priyanka Gandhi said on X, "The people of the country want that the Adani mega scam should be discussed in Parliament. All the parties of the INDIA bloc are demanding a discussion in Parliament but Narendra Modi and the government are constantly running away from the discussion." "The way the prime minister is defending Adani's corruption by breaking all decorum is extremely shocking. Today, along with fellow MPs, I demonstrated on this issue in Parliament premises," she said in her post in Hindi.

Participating in the protest in the morning, Priyanka Gandhi also wore a similar black jacket with stickers targeting the Modi government over the Adani issue. The opposition MPs also held a protest march inside Parliament premises.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who put the sticker on his trademark white T-shirt, claimed that Prime Minister Modi cannot get an investigation conducted against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani as "it would amount to getting a probe done against himself".

The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court.

The Congress has said that Adani's indictment "vindicates" its demand for a JPC investigation into the various "scams" involving the billionaire industrialist's conglomerate. Gandhi has sought Adani's immediate arrest.

The Adani Group has dismissed all allegations as "baseless". PTI

