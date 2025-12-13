US lawmakers move resolution to end Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs on India

Describing India as an “important partner”, three US lawmakers have brought in a resolution in the Congress seeking to end the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump by invoking national emergency. They argued that the “irresponsible tariff strategy” India is counterproductive as it "weakens a critical partnership".

The resolution was introduced on Friday (December 12) by representatives Ross of North Carolina, Marc Veasey of Texas and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, seeking to terminate Trump’s national emergency authorising tariffs of up to 50 per cent on imports from India and restoring Congress’ constitutional authority over trade.

“Irresponsible tariff strategy”

Krishnamoorthi said that Trump’s “irresponsible tariff strategy toward India is a counterproductive approach that weakens a critical partnership,” which, instead of advancing American interests or security, disrupts supply chains, drives up costs for consumers and hurts American consumers.

The resolution follows a bipartisan Senate-passed measure to end Trump’s Brazil tariffs and rein in his abuse of emergency powers to raise duties on imports, the statement said.

North Carolina and Indian investments

Pointing out that North Carolina’s economy is “deeply connected to India” through trade, Ross stated that Indian companies have invested over a billion dollars and created thousands of good-paying jobs in our state-especially in the Research Triangle’s life sciences and technology sectors.

North Carolina manufacturers export hundreds of millions of dollars in goods to India each year, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and advanced machinery.

“When Trump destabilises this relationship with illegal tariffs, he puts North Carolina jobs, innovation, and our long-term competitiveness at risk,” she added.

The resolution would terminate the national emergency that Trump invoked to impose sweeping tariffs on Indian goods under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and rescind the additional 25 per cent “secondary” duties that took effect on August 27 on top of earlier reciprocal tariffs. Together, these measures raised duties on many Indian-origin products to 50 per cent, a statement issued by Ross said.

‘Leading anti-tariff voices’

Elaborating further, the statement said that Ross, Veasey and Krishnamoorthi have been leading voices in Congress opposing Trump’s tariff agenda and calling for a reset of US–India relations. In October, they partnered with Congressman Ro Khanna and 19 Members of Congress in urging President Trump to repair America’s strained relationship with India and reverse his harmful tariff policies.

“India is an important cultural, economic, and strategic partner, and these illegal tariffs are a tax on everyday North Texans who are already struggling with affordability at every level,” Veasey said.

Ending Trump’s India tariffs is part of a broader effort by congressional Democrats to reclaim Congress’ constitutional authority over trade and to stop the President from using emergency powers to unilaterally impose his misguided trade policies, the statement added.

Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, out of which 25 per cent are reciprocal tariffs, while the rest are a “penalty” for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil, which the US President claims is being used by Moscow to fund its war in Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)