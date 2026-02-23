India advises citizens to leave Iran as US attack fear grows

Amid the growing tension of a possible US strike and the new Gen-Z protests in Iran, the Indian Embassy in Iran has warned Indian nationals to leave the country using any available means of transport, including commercial flights.

In an advisory applicable to students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists, the embassy has asked its citizens and persons of Indian origin to exercise caution and avoid places of protests.

"All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance," the advisory read.

The Embassy has also issued emergency numbers and email: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Indian nationals in Iran are also asked to register with the Embassy.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of a possible strike by the US as new anti-government protests erupted in Tehran on Saturday (February 21).

Students protest

Iranian students across universities held rallies following 40-day memorials for people killed in January during anti-government rallies.

Videos on social media shared by local media showed students shouting anti-government slogans and waving flag of the toppled monarchy.

US ramps up military presence

The US has been ramping up the number of fighter planes at bases in Middle East, including Jordan and Saudi Arabia, indicating a potential strike against Iran. Flight tracking data reveal a continuous stream of aircraft transporting personnel, munitions, and equipment towards the region.

Satellite images from Saturday (February 21) show at least 70 US military aircraft of various types parked at Muwaffaq Salti air base in Jordan. The scale of the air and naval deployments marks the largest military mobilisation in the region since the 2003 Iraq invasion.

US President Donald Trump has warned that, unless Tehran makes substantial concessions in talks aimed at curbing its nuclear programme, the United States could resort to limited military strikes to enforce its terms and apply pressure for a deal.

The US and Iran will hold their next round of nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday (February 26). Oman's foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi, confirmed the talks. Oman previously hosted the indirect talks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme and facilitated the latest round in Geneva last week.