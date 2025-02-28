US embassy grants visa to family of comatose Indian student Neelam Shinde

The US embassy has granted an emergency visa on Friday (February 28) to the family of an Indian student who fell into a coma after a road accident in California on February 14.

The student, Neelam Shinde (35), is in a serious condition and her family from Satara, Maharashtra has been trying desperately to obtain a visa to go to the US.

It is reported that Neelam’s father, uncle, and cousin brother will take the next flight to the US.

“The visa interview process was very smooth. We have even received the printed copy of the visa. We will take the next flight to the US. We are thankful to the media, Eknath Shinde, and Supriya Sule,” Neelam’s cousin, Gaurav, told NDTV.

Gaurav said the family would be taking a loan of ₹5-6 lakhs for the trip, and said it would be great if the government could help them financially since they did not know about her hospital bill as yet.

Neelam Shinde, a post-graduate student at California State University, was hit from behind by a car on February 14, and has been in a coma since then.

The Ministry of External Affairs pleaded her case with the US embassy after it was highlighted by NCP leader Supriya Sule.

Neelam's father, Tanhaji Shinde, told PTI that they received the visa within half an hour after their interview at the embassy. He said his daughter is still in a coma but her condition has improved slightly. He was grateful to the central government, the Maharashtra government, and the media.