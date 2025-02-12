Modi will be watched keenly as he shakes hands with maverick Trump

In his media briefing on February 7, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri formally announced that US President Donald Trump had invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be in Washington on February 12 and 13 on an “official working visit”. He emphasised that Modi “would be amongst the first few world leaders to visit the US following the inauguration of President Trump.

“The fact that the prime minister has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration taking office shows the importance of the India-US partnership and is also reflective of the bipartisan support this partnership enjoys in the US. The visit will be a valuable opportunity to engage the new administration on all areas of mutual interest.”

Modi-Trump meeting

Misri’s comment shows the obvious satisfaction in the Modi government that the prime minister is visiting Washington so early in the Trump 2.0 Presidency. In fact, he will be the fourth foreign head of government to visit Washington to meet Trump. The first was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

For the US, these visits constitute a departure from tradition. In the past, the first foreign leader to visit Washington to meet a new US President used to be the British prime minister. This was in keeping with the US-Britain special relationship. Indeed, during Trump 1.0, the then British Prime Minister Theresa May was the first foreign leader to meet Trump in Washington.

Trump and Europe

The question is why the US, Britain, and other European leaders have not been the first to meet Trump. Does this indicate a change in US, British and European priorities? Certainly, Europe has a great deal of apprehension on the direction Trump will take on issues of concern to Europe. During his first term, he had pressed European leaders to spend more on their defence, and that pressure will continue.

Now, they would also like to know how far he will depart from his predecessor Joe Biden’s policies on the Russia-Ukraine war. Above all, they would be following the current confusion in the US administration because of Trump’s desire to downsize the federal administration.

Elon Musk, who has been entrusted with the task of making the US government apparatus more efficient, is proceeding like a storm through different agencies, including those that have now been crucial for promoting the country’s interests abroad. His efforts are being resisted by some judges and it is difficult to predict how far Trump will be allowed to go in his attempt to cut the size of the federal bureaucracy. Hence, it is probable that European leaders and the British too want Washington to settle down before they meet Trump.

Traditional diplomacy and Modi

Traditional diplomats always advise their leaders to meet with a new leader of a foreign country after his administration has settled down. Clearly, that is not the choice that Indian diplomats have made. They have preferred, and Modi has clearly agreed, that he should be among the first to meet Trump for the reasons that Misri outlined. Besides, in his departure statement, Modi expressed a sense of gratification at going to meet Trump at this time.

Modi said: “I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US. This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world.”

Deportation of Indians

These are fine sentiments but the cruel manner in which the US deported 104 Indians in a military aircraft last week caused great anguish and even anger in sections of the Indian people. While all these Indians, which included women, may have been illegals in the US, they were entitled to be treated with respect. Certainly, the country would not have expected this from the administration of a leader who Modi considers a friend. US officials sent out pictures of Indians in shackles.

On the use of a military aircraft, Misri said in his media briefing: “…in the US system itself, it was described as a National Security Operation and that is perhaps one of the reasons why a military aircraft was used. Insofar as alternatives are concerned, we will consider any alternatives that would be feasible.”

Playing safe vis-a-vis US

While Misri did say that the question of mistreatment of Indians was “valid” and that India would raise the issue with the US, the reason which led the Americans to treat the 104 Indians as a national security operation has not been clarified by them or by the Indian authorities.

Indians will be following the Modi visit on the issue of deportations of Indians. This is especially because of the great and justified disappointment with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement in Parliament on the issue. He claimed that the US sent the Indians back on the basis of their standard operating procedures.

The real question he had to address was if India considered this procedure as consistent with international law in sending back illegal immigrants who were not terrorists or hardened criminals. Naturally, every country has a right to send back those who are illegally living within its territories, but it cannot do so in a manner that violates their human rights. Jaishankar’s statement appeared soft because he did not wish to ruffle feathers in Washington.

Beware of Trump

A major Indian concern is Trump’s desire to impose high tariffs on US imports on foreign goods. He has not specifically targeted India as yet but the recent decision to put high tariffs on steel and aluminium imports will be negative for India. Trump has said in the past that India’s closing its doors to some foreign products through imposing very high custom duties is not correct. Modi will have to navigate this area too with skill. He will have to remember that in business and inter-state relations there is no friendship.

How will Modi react to Trump’s ideas on Gaza? That is another question that will be followed by many people.

Finally, it is true that there is bipartisan support in the US for an enhancement of India-US ties, but they will require delicate handling because of Trump’s erratic nature and the way he conducts inter-state relations.