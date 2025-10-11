US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor meets Modi, gifts PM's photo with Trump

The United States’ Ambassador-Designate to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday (October 11) night said Washington DC greatly values its ties with New Delhi.

He said it after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented him with a picture of his with President Donald Trump during his past visit to the White House. Trump also wrote on the photograph "Mr Prime Minister, you are great" and signed it.

Gor, who arrived in New Delhi on Friday (October 10) for a six-day visit, said he had a great series of meetings with other Indian leaders, including with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Talks on defence, trade, technology, critical minerals

“I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi. We discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology,” he said after meeting the prime minister.

“We also discussed the importance of critical minerals,” the diplomat added. Gor, 38, also said that Trump considers Modi as a great and personal friend.

Modi optimistic

Modi said after meeting Gor that he was confident that relationship between India and the US would become stronger during the ambassador’s tenure.

“Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” Modi said in a post on X.

Gor’s visit to India comes after the US Senate confirmed his appointment as the US ambassador to India. Gor is accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas.

India-US ties have hit a rough patch after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports.

However, recent phone calls between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi have raised hopes of a positive turn to the stressed relationship.

(With Agency inputs)