White House fumes as Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize over Trump

The White House on Friday (October 10) lashed out at the Nobel Prize committee's decision to award the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado instead of US President Donald Trump and accused it of placing politics over peace. Trump is yet to react to the development.

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said that Trump will continue to make peace deals and end wars, adding that the US President has the “heart of a humanitarian” and can move mountains with willpower.

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," the White House Spokesperson stated in a post on X.

Trump posts videos of Gaza peace deal celebration

Although the US President has yet to react to the development, he posted three videos on his Truth Social account on Friday morning showing supporters celebrating the Gaza peace deal.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he has resolved multiple global conflicts. The White House has promoted this narrative, dubbing him “The Peace President.”

Also Read: María Corina Machado: The face of Venezuela’s fight for democracy

Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan leader

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised Maria’s commitment to achieving a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy, highlighting her courage despite severe life threats and her need to live in hiding within the country.

The committee emphasised the importance of honouring courageous defenders of freedom who resist authoritarianism, stating that democracy relies on individuals who speak out and take risks for justice.

Machado has emerged as a unifying force among Venezuela's often-fractured political opposition, bringing together various factions in their demand for free elections and a representative government.

Also Read: Nobel ambition: What Trump has said so far

The backdrop

Earlier, the US President had said that if he was overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize it would be “a big insult” to the US. He had said that the award might instead go to someone “who didn’t do a damn thing,” such as a writer analysing his presidency. He also insisted the honour should reflect the nation’s achievements, not just his own.