UPSC cheating case: Delhi HC denies Puja Khedkar anticipatory bail

The Delhi High Court has denied anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of cheating and wrongly applying for OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said on Monday (December 23) that a strong prima-facie case was made out against Khedkar and investigation was required to unearth the conspiracy.

It was a classic case of fraud committed on a constitutional body as well as society, the judge said.

“Anticipatory bail plea is dismissed. Interim protection from arrest is vacated,” Justice Singh said while ruling on the plea.

Charge against Khedkar

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits.

The counsel for the Delhi Police, as well as the complainant, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), opposed the plea for pre-arrest bail.

The UPSC was represented by senior advocate Naresh Kaushik and lawyer Vardhman Kaushik.

Khedkar has denied all allegations against her.

Series of actions by UPSC

The UPSC initiated a series of actions against Khedkar in July, including lodging a criminal case, for taking the civil services exam by faking her identity.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, and Right of Persons with Disabilities Act.

(With agency inputs)