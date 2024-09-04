Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's disability certificates forged: Delhi police

In the latest development in the former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's case, the Delhi police has made a major claim in its second status report to the Delhi high court on Wednesday (September 4) that Khedkar most likely 'forged and fabricated' her disability certificates.

Delhi Police also told the court that the disability certificate submitted by Khedkar in 2022-23 UPSC exams was fake. She had changed her name in the certificate as well, they revealed. Khedkar had submitted two separate disability certificates for her UPSC exams.

The report said that the disability certificate (multiple disability) has not been issued by the issuing medical authority in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra as per their civil surgeon office records, hence the possibility of 'disability certificate forged and fabricated is more likely'.

The disability certificates from 2018 and 2021, which cited ‘multiple disabilities,’ were purportedly issued by the Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital for Khedkar’s UPSC attempts in 2022 and 2023.

Yet, according to the Delhi Police’s latest status report, the Ahmednagar District Civil Authority too has denied issuing the certificate claiming ‘multiple disabilities’ to Khedkar.

Khedkar had claimed that she was suffering from various physical and mental illnesses and allegedly used these certificates to getbenefits under the relevant quotas to help her to pass the civil exams.

Angling for reservation benefits

Khedkar also allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.

On July 31, the UPSC cancelled Khedkar's candidature and debarred her from future exams for allegedly fraudulently availing attempts in the civil services examination beyond eligibility.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had extended till September 5 the interim protection from arrest granted to Khedkar.

In a rejoinder in the high court, Khedkar has denied the allegations levelled against her and asserted that she has neither misrepresented nor cheated in the process of successfully clearing the Civil Services Examination-2022.

She also said the UPSC has no power to disqualify her candidature.

UPSC initiates action

Last month, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had initiated a series of actions against Khedkar, including registration of criminal case against her for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking identity.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Right of Persons with Disability Act.