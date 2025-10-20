UK Royals, PM Starmer extend Diwali greetings to Indian community

Britain’s royal family and Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended their Diwali wishes on Monday (October 20), as the Indian High Commission in London emphasized the festival’s message of unity and sustainability.

“Wishing a very happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights in the UK and around the world,” said a greeting from Buckingham Palace, shared across its official social media pages.

Starmer also posted on social media, conveying his best wishes to “Hindus, Jains and Sikhs across Britain for a joyful and peaceful Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.”

Also Read: Stock markets rally as GST cuts boost sentiment ahead of muhurat trading

Starmer recalls Mumbai visit

Starmer, who was in Egypt for the Gaza peace summit during the Diwali festivities held at 10 Downing Street in London last week, fondly recalled his visit to Mumbai earlier this month in his festive post.

“Earlier this month, I lit a diya in Mumbai as a symbol of devotion, joy, and renewed bonds. As we celebrate this Festival of Lights, let’s keep building a Britain where everyone can look ahead with hope,” he said.

Wishing Hindus, Jains and Sikhs across Britain a joyful and peaceful Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.Earlier this month I lit a diya in Mumbai as a symbol of devotion, joy, and renewed bonds.As we celebrate this Festival of Lights, let’s keep building a Britain where everyone… pic.twitter.com/uE6ZmBPUhs — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 20, 2025

Diwali greetings from UK Opposition

Diwali wishes also came from the Opposition in UK. Conservative Party Leader, Kemi Badenoch, hailed the “celebration of light over darkness, hope over despair, and the power of family, community and faith” in her message.

“Wishing a very Happy Diwali to all those celebrating the festival of lights in the UK, India, and around the world. May this Diwali bring blessings, peace, and prosperity to everyone,” said Priti Patel, the Indian-origin shadow foreign secretary.

Diwali is a celebration of light over darkness, hope over despair, and the power of family, community and faith.Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating today 🪔 pic.twitter.com/kpOhrWpTxA — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) October 20, 2025

What the Indian High Commissioner said

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, highlighted Deepavali as one of the central elements of the festive calendar in India in his video message.

“It is celebrated across all communities as an opportunity to bring together families and friends and celebrate the joys of the changing season, and the start of the cool season,” said Doraiswami.

✨ Wishing everyone a joyful and prosperous #Diwali! May the festival of lights bring happiness, peace, and harmony to all ✨ 🎥 Watch this special message from HC @VDoraiswami@getkart @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/Es0aurtUqC — India in the UK (@HCI_London) October 20, 2025

‘One of our most beloved festivals’

“It is one of our most beloved festivals, not least because of the lights and traditional diyas that are lit up, but also for the opportunity to spend time with friends and family. Diwali these days is seen as an opportunity for an inclusive festival, a sustainable festival…", he said.

"...Sustainability not just purely in the environmental sense with the use of renewables in our lights and displays, but also in terms of ensuring that you make it sustainable by bringing together all communities amongst whom you live,” added the Indian High Commissioner.

“That is particularly applicable here in the United Kingdom as we celebrate the start of what is a longer festive season that continues right through to the end of the year,” he added.

Also Read: Delhi’s air quality takes sharp dive on Diwali afternoon

Diwali festivities in UK

Many of the annual Diwali festivities in the UK, including the Mayor of London’s Diwali on the Square, took place over weekends earlier this month.

The eastern England city of Leicester, renowned for its massive Diwali celebrations given a large Hindu population, will play host to a scaled-back event this year, minus a fireworks display following a local council’s safety audit.

The city's Diwali Day celebrations will be centered around a Wheel of Light, a 110-foot-high Ferris wheel on the so-called Golden Mile at Belgrave Road, which will be closed to traffic and lit up with thousands of colorful lights.

Also Read: PM Modi celebrates Diwali on INS Vikrant, hails Navy’s role in Operation Sindoor

Leicester’s Deputy mayor’s message

“We know that this year’s celebrations will feel different, but our priority must be the safety of the public,” said Councilor Vi Dempster, Leicester’s assistant city mayor for culture.

“We are absolutely determined that Diwali continues to be part of the city’s festive calendar. We will be working with partners and the local community to explore options for how the city builds on its proud tradition of bringing our communities together to celebrate the Festival of Light,” she said.

Meanwhile, Basingstoke and Reading in southern England attracted hundreds to an annual outdoor Diwali celebration organized by Kala the Arts over Saturday and Sunday.

Theatrical processions featuring giant illuminated puppets, dhol music, classical dance performances, and lantern installations made up the free-to-attend event, now in its fifth year.

(With agency inputs)