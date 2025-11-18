Aadhaar biometric update for children: UIDAI waives charges

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has waived all charges for the mandatory biometric update (MBU) for ‘Baal’ or blue Aadhaar cards issued to children aged 5 to 17 years.

The move aims to streamline the biometric update process for Baal Aadhaar holders and reduce any financial burden on parents, encouraging them to complete the MBU within the recommended timeframe.

Free MBUs for children aged 5-17

According to an official government statement, the first and second MBUs, carried out for children aged 5-7 and 15-17, respectively, will now be free of cost for an entire year.

Effective from 1 October, the waiver will remain in force for one year. After that, a prescribed fee of Rs 125 will apply for each MBU.

With this change, the MBU is effectively free for all children aged 5-17. During the MBU process, the child’s photograph, fingerprints and iris scans are freshly captured and updated.

What is MDU?

UIDAI explained that the MBU refers to the compulsory biometric update of blue Aadhaar cards for children in the 5-17 age group.

When a child under five enrols for Aadhaar, only the photograph, name, date of birth, gender, address and birth certificate are taken, fingerprints and iris biometrics are not captured because they are not yet fully developed.

Once a child turns five, all biometric data, including a photograph, fingerprints and both iris scans, must be recorded. This request, known as MBU 1, is treated as a new enrolment while retaining the existing Aadhaar number.

When an Aadhaar holder turns fifteen, they must again provide all biometrics for updating. This is referred to as MBU 2.

Documents required

Eligible blue Aadhaar card holders who have not yet completed their MBU can visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra. A full list of centres is available on the Bhuvan Aadhaar portal.

Required documents include the child’s Baal Aadhaar card, the parent’s or guardian’s Aadhaar for verification, and original supporting documents where necessary.

Updating a child’s biometrics at the appropriate stages is essential to keep Aadhaar records valid. Since Aadhaar is linked to school admissions, government schemes, scholarships and other welfare programmes, outdated information may lead to delays and verification issues.

How to update Baal Aadhaar

Check eligibility: Children aged 7–15 can update their Aadhaar biometrics free of charge between 1 October 2025 and 30 September 2026.

Find a centre: Locate the nearest authorised Aadhaar Enrolment Centre via the Bhuvan Aadhaar portal or UIDAI website.

Carry required details: Only the child’s Aadhaar number is needed unless demographic information also needs updating.

Visit with the child: Fresh fingerprints, iris scans and a photograph will be captured on-site.

Get the URN: You will receive an Update Request Number to track progress on the UIDAI website.

Download updated Aadhaar: Once processed, the updated document can be downloaded from the UIDAI portal or accessed via mAadhaar.

UIDAI partners with BIT

UIDAI has observed that many families delay these updates because they are unsure about the process or find it inconvenient to schedule a visit to an enrolment centre.

As a result, children often encounter difficulties when accessing Aadhaar-linked services that require accurate biometric details.

Under the new initiative, Behavioural Insights Limited (BIT) will work with UIDAI to identify what prevents parents from completing the MBU, be it lack of clarity, forgetfulness or logistical challenges.

Based on these insights, the team will develop behavioural nudges, reminders and simplified communication to make the process easier and more intuitive.