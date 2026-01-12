Uddhav, Raj Thackeray reunite for BMC polls to protect Mumbai's Marathi identity

Estranged cousin politicians Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have reunited ahead of the key Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for Thursday (January 15), presenting a joint front against the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party alliance. The heads of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) or Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), respectively, are pitching the civic polls as a decisive battle to protect Mumbai’s Marathi identity.

Raj targets Hindi imposition

Addressing a rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday (January 11), Raj issued a sharp warning against what he described as the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra. Referring to migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the MNS chief said Hindi should not be forced upon Mumbai’s residents, triggering a loud applause from supporters.

He clarified that his opposition was not towards the language itself but towards its compulsory use, stating that linguistic imposition would not be tolerated in Maharashtra.

“People from UP and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language. I do not hate the language. But if you try to impose it, I will kick you,” the firebrand leader warned, which was met with loud cheers from the audience.

Language policy, election warnings

On Centre’s three-language formula and proposals to make Hindi compulsory from Classes 1 to 5, Raj said the move was a test of whether Marathi speakers were politically alert. He reiterated that the opposition was to imposition, not multilingualism.

The MNS supremo also urged party workers to closely monitor electronic voting machines and alleged cases of duplicate voters, making controversial remarks about dealing with such instances during polling.

BMC polls last chance: Raj

The Thackerays have framed the BMC elections as a crucial moment not just for their political future but for the survival of the “Marathi manoos”. Raj described the upcoming civic polls as the last opportunity for Marathi-speaking people to assert their political and cultural rights in Mumbai.

He warned that losing control of the BMC would permanently alter the city’s character and weaken Marathi influence in Maharashtra’s capital.

“This is the last election for the Marathi man. If you miss this opportunity today, you will be finished. Unite for Marathi and Maharashtra… Mumbai was obtained through the sacrifices of so many people. What will we tell them?” he was quoted as saying.

Accusing BJP of Mumbai-Gujarat plans

Raj alleged that the BJP has a long-term plan to integrate Mumbai economically with Gujarat. He cited projects such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and the proposed Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra as evidence, claiming that Mumbai’s resources were being diverted for the neighbouring state's benefit.

"The long-term plan is to connect Mumbai with Gujarat," Raj said. "They cannot sell land to Adani if the BMC is with us,” the MNS president added, claiming that control over the BMC was crucial to prevent large-scale land deals benefiting corporate interests, warning that Mumbai could be “lost forever” if the Thackerays fail to win.

Uddhav defends Marathi identity

Uddhav, a former Maharashtra chief minister, echoed Raj’s sentiments, asserting that “Love for Marathi has to be in the blood.” He criticised Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai’s recent remark describing "Bombay" (Mumbai's former name) as an “international city,” questioning whether the BJP intended to dilute the city’s Maharashtrian identity. The former Tamil Nadu state chief of the BJP was in Mumbai to campaign for his party for the BMC elections.

Earlier, Annamalai had said, "(Narendra) Modi ji at the Centre, Devendra (Fadnavis) at the state and a BJP mayor in the BMC...because Bombay is not a Maharashtra city. It is an international city.” The comment met with a severe backlash from the Thackareys.

The comments had earlier sparked backlash from the Sena (UBT), who accused the BJP of undermining Mumbai’s cultural roots.

Attack on BJP’s Hindutva politics

Uddhav accused the BJP of practising divisive politics, calling its version of Hindutva and nationalism “fake.” He alleged that the party consistently relies on communal polarisation during elections and criticised it for allowing an India-Pakistan cricket match while claiming nationalist credentials.

He said, "BJP's Hindutva and nationalism are fake."

"Show us an election where you have not played politics of Hindu-Muslim," Uddhav added.

(With agency inputs)