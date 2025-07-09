UAE says no Golden Visa for Rs 23 lakh; calls reports ‘false rumours’

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denied the recent reports of Golden Visa that could be purchased for a one-time fee of Dirhams 1 lakh (Rs 23 lakh) for Indian nationals and others.

According to local media in the UAE, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) described the reports as “false rumours circulating in the local and international media and websites”.

'No legal basis'

“These claims have no legal basis and were made without referring to the competent authorities in the UAE,” the ICP said in a statement.

ICP clarified that the categories, conditions, and regulations of the Golden Visa are clearly defined in accordance with official laws, legislations, and ministerial decisions. Interested individuals can find the official information on the Authority's website or smart application, Emirates New Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday (July 9).

On July 6, news agency PTI reported that the UAE government has started a new type of Golden Visa, which will be based on nomination, albeit with some conditions, unlike the current practice of investing large amounts in either property or business.

What report claimed

Under the “new nomination-based visa policy,” Indians can now enjoy the UAE's Golden Visa for life by paying a fee of AED 1,00,000 (INR around 23.30 lakh), beneficiaries and people involved in the process told the news agency.

Over 5,000 Indians will apply for this nomination-based visa in three months, they said.

As per the report, India and Bangladesh have been selected for the first phase of testing this visa, and a consultancy named Rayad Group has been chosen to test the initial form of the nomination-based golden visa in India.

Rayad Kamal Ayub, Managing Director of Rayad Group, said this is a golden opportunity for Indians to get the UAE's Golden Visa, it added.

Whenever an applicant applies for this Golden Visa, we will first check their background, which will include anti-money laundering and criminal record checks, as well as their social media,” said Rayad Kamal.