Dubai visit visa latest rules: Show Dirhams 3,000 cash, proof of stay, and more

If you are planning to go to Dubai for a holiday or visit your friends, then you need to be aware of the latest tourist visa rules implemented by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities.

According to a local media report, travellers arriving in Dubai on a visit/tourist visa need to carry a minimum of Dirhams 3,000 (about Rs 68,000) in cash or credit card apart from a return ticket and proof of accommodation/hotel booking where they would stay.

A report in Khaleej Times on Thursday (May 23) quoted travel agents as saying that this is an old rule but is being strictly implemented now.

“People travelling to Dubai must have a valid visa with a passport having validity of at least six months. One must carry a confirmed return ticket. These are checks that are being done earlier,” said Firoz Maliyakkal, founder and CEO of Tahira Tours and Travels, as per the report.

“However, now, checks are being done to ensure that you are carrying enough money as proof of funds to sustain your stay in Dubai. The amount is any currency equivalent to Dh3,000 in cash or credit card. One has to provide a valid address proof of accommodation in the UAE; it can be either a relative's or friend’s home or a hotel booking,” Maliyakkal added.

“Airport checks are being conducted to safeguard travellers arriving in Dubai. There have been many cases of overstaying. This step by the authorities will positively impact the tourism sector of the emirate,” Libin Varghese from Rooh Travel and Tourism, was quoted as saying in the report.

“Stringent checks provide transparency and prevent any discrepancies for people travelling to the UAE,” he added.

On Wednesday (May 22), according to reports, several passengers travelling to Dubai from Kerala’s Cochin International Airport were denied boarding after they did not carry the required amount of Dirhams 3,000.